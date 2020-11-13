Fair Play School recently released its first-quarter honor roll. According to a school news release, the following students earned spots on the list:
Fair Play High School
All A Honor Roll
12th grade: Brian Schwartz, Dustin Sterling.
11th grade: Amanda Scarbrough, Marissa Shockley.
10th grade: Rylee Griggs.
Ninth grade: Andrew Hartshorn, Keelie Henderson, Dakota Roy.
Eighth grade: Kegan Anderson, Seth Hosmann.
Seventh grade: Chloe Bruce, Caleb Henderson, Cody Henderson.
A/B+ Average Honor Roll
12th grade: Adam Bass, Spencer Chance, Selena Christakos, Abigail Clark, Sydney Franse, Adrian Hartshorn, Mason Hopkins, Matthew Hosmann, Fayeth Millard, Sebastian Nelson, Alvin Schull, Brayden Thomas, Kolin Thomas, Everett Tyler, Jenna Viles, Chyler Welch, Breezy Wilson.
11th grade: Joe Brown, Gabriel Foster, Emily Hatfield, Symphony Skvarek, Gage Smith.
10th grade: Kaylee Dooley, Dale Hix, Meghan Hoxsie, Ryan Hoxsie, Riley Tennyson, Jarrett Viles, Blake Williams.
Ninth grade: Caleb Christian, Kaittlynn Dooley, Anna Grove, Haleigh Harris, Caitlin King, Andrew Mettler, Brett Scarbrough, Blake Thomas.
Eighth grade: McKenzie Bee, David Bradley, Jordan Burke, Jasmine Farrow, Chloe Foster, Alexis Francka, Ryder Franse, Aron Khadyrke, Kaden Lewis, Aiden Schwartz, Jackson Stewart, Nevaeh Walters.
Seventh grade: Brayden Burke, Mekenzie Evans, Lena Skipper, Sydney Vincent.
B Average Honor Roll
11th grade: Gavin Tennyson.
Ninth grade: Rowdy Garzee, Ashlynne Kirksey, Wyatt Marrow, Cheyenne West.
Eighth grade: Dillon Clark.
Seventh grade: Mason Harman, Toni Nix.
Fair Play Elementary
1st Quarter Honor Roll
A Honor Roll
Sixth grade: Riley Bruce, Dallas Hardt.
Fourth grade: Brooklyn Bee, Brynna Butts, Alexandria Foster, Anthony Hartshorn, Emily Van Black.
Third grade: Zoie Burke, Daniel Day, Lucy Day, Preston Fitch, Jack Harman, Donald Krantz, Boston Parke.
A/B Honor Roll
Sixth grade: Alexis Bee, Cohen Dodson, Paige Fitch, Alexander Frye, Alidia Mettler, Jillian Moore, Abigail Nelson.
Fifth grade: Alexia Cantrell, Crista Colvard, Katelyn Higginbotham, Samantha Schull.
Fourth grade: Michael Case, Bailey Dodson, Alexandria Grove, Elliott Kolste, Lillian Long.
Third grade: Alton Evans, Avis Groves, Louie Haslock, Kaylynn Parker, Ava Pratt, Genevieve Price, Maddox Sterling, Harper Watkins.
