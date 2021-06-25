Fair Play School recently released its fourth-quarter honor roll. According to a school news release, the following students earned spots on the list:
All A Honor Roll
12th grade: Selena Christakos, Brian Schwartz, Dustin Sterling, Chyler Welch.
11th grade: Amanda Scarbrough, Marissa Shockley.
10th grade: Rylee Griggs, Meghan Hoxsie.
Ninth grade: Keelie Henderson, Dakota Roy.
Eighth grade: Seth Hosmann.
Seventh grade: Chloe Bruce, Caleb Henderson, Cody Henderson, Lena Skipper.
Sixth grade: Alexis Bee, Riley Bruce, Dallas Hardt, Abigail Nelson.
Fifth grade: Tori Campbell.
Fourth grade: Alica Santillan, Emily Van Black.
Third grade: Lucille Day, Boston Parke, Harper Watkins.
A/B Honor Roll
12th grade: Adam Bass, Spencer Chance, Abigail Clark, Sydney Franse, Adrian Hartshorn, Mason Hopkins, Alvin Schull, Brayden Thomas, Kolin Thomas, Everett Tyler, Jenna Viles, Aubrianna Wilson,
11th grade: Joe Brown, Emily Hatfield, Gage Smith.
10th grade: Kalee Dooley, Ryan Hoxsie, Riley Tennyson, Blake Williams.
Ninth grade: Caleb Christian, Kaittlynn Dooley, Anna Grove, Haleigh Harris, Andrew Hartshorn, Ashlynne Kirksey, Charli Peninger, Brett Scarbrough, Blake Thomas, Cheyenne West.
Eighth grade: Kegan Anderson, McKenzie Bee, Jordan Burke, Jasmine Farrow, Chloe Foster, Alexis Francka, Ryder Franse, Aron Khadyrke, Stormie O’Connell, Aiden Schwartz, Jackson Stewart.
Seventh grade: Brayden Burke, Simmona Chance, MeKenzie Evans, Mason Harman, Toni Nix, Isaac Spriggs, Sydney Vincent.
Sixth grade: Lily Bacon, Cohen Dodson, Nickolus Dooley, Paige Fitch, Alexander Frye, Madison Harris, Alidia Mettler, Jillian Moore, Miley Sukovaty, Emily West.
Fifth grade: Alexia Cantrell, Haley Duty, Katelyn Higginbotham, Noah Pratt, Samantha Schull.
Fourth grade: Brooklyn Bee, Turner Brown, Brynna Butts, Michael Case, Allison Cox, Bailey Dodson, Alexandria Foster, Alexandria Grove, Elijah Hanks, Anthony Hartshorn, Cale Logan, Desi Potter, Elliott Stephens Walthour.
Third grade: Levi Brake, Zoie Burke, Daniel Day, Alton Evans, Preston Fitch, Avis Groves, Jack Harman, Donald Krantz, Ava Pratt.
B Honor Roll
12th grade: Matthew Hosmann, Anna Khadyrke, Scott McGinnis, Lane Neil, Sebastian Nelson.
11th grade: Mary Gannaway, Gavin Tennyson.
10th grade: Savannah Gannaway, Ruth Khadyrke, Jarrett Viles.
Ninth grade: Caitlin King, Andrew Mettler.
Eighth grade: Dillion Clark.
