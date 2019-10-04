Members of the public and the Polk County Artists Association are invited to enter their art in the Art Sync Gallery of Bolivar's "Fall Thymed" Art Show from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the gallery.
Refreshments will be provided.
This show is open to all 2D and 3D artists age 18 and older to enter. Cash prizes are $50 for first place, $25 for second and $10 for third. There is a $2 entry fee per piece.
Art can be dropped off at the gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, or Thursday, Oct. 17.
Hung art must be ready to hang with wire and labeled with the entrant’s name, a title and medium. It should also be priced, if it’s for sale. Tags are available at the gallery. Artists may enter two pieces, with a maximum size of 18x24 inches for 2D art.
