Families sue over church van wreck

Multiple families have now filed lawsuits in Polk County Circuit Court in connection to the church van crash that killed three teenagers and injured 10 others north of Bolivar in August 2018.
According to online court records, Brian and Jennifer Foy of Louisburg, Kansas, filed the suit against defendants Faith Chapel Assembly of God, Overland Park, Kansas, and Bradley Bailey, Shawnee, Kansas, on Wednesday, July 22.
According to the suits, Bailey was the van’s driver.
The Foys’ daughter, Hanna Foy, 14, was killed in the wreck.
Timothy Abbott and Tom Bayse, both of Johnson County, Kansas, also sued the church and Bailey on Tuesday, June 9, over the injuries Abbott suffered in the wreck and the death of passenger Samara Bayse, Tom Bayse’s daughter.
Lara Wise of Wyandotte County, the mother of teenager Jase Hadley, who was injured in the wreck, sued the church and Bailey on Thursday, June 11.
Additionally, the families of injured minors Alexis Rogers, Quinn Holtom, Samantha Miller and Justin and Joseph Castaldi jointly filed suit Tuesday, July 7.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the church’s 15-passenger 2001 GMC G3500 van blew out a rear tire and skidded to the right side of the roadway where there is a steep embankment.
It then overturned and struck a tree, the report said.
All petitions, filed by attorney Louis C. Accurso of Kansas City, allege negligence on the part of the church and driver, causing the rollover crash that resulted in the deaths of Hanna Foy and Samara Bayse and the others’ injuries.
In count one, each suit alleges “the actions, conduct and omissions of Defendants Faith Chapel and Bailey were committed with complete indifference to or in conscious disregard for the safety” of the passengers.
The suits also argue that Bailey violated Missouri statutes by failing to drive the vehicle in a careful and prudent manner, failing to drive the vehicle at a rate of speed so as not to endanger the life or limb of any person and by failing to exercise the “highest degree of care.”
“Bradley Bailey knew or had reason to know that by operating the GMC Savana in violation of RSMo §304.012 that there was a high degree of probability that his actions would result in injury,” each petition states.
Defendants knew or had reason to know that by operating the van unsafely there was a high probability of severe injury or death, the families argue.
The church, the families argue, “owed a duty to” adequately select, train and supervise van drivers to follow laws and to “have an adequate safety program to protect members of the public who are drivers or passengers in motor vehicles from negligent and reckless GMC Savana drivers.”
Each suit asks for unspecified damages but specify any amount should properly punish defendants Faith Chapel, Bailey and others from like conduct, cover each family’s costs and expenses and provide “relief as the court deems just and proper.”
The BH-FP previously reported Michael and Rachelle Martin of Olathe, Kansas, sued the church and Bailey in October 2019 on behalf of their sons David Thomas Martin, who died as a result of the wreck, and Michael Martin II, who was injured in the wreck.
Accurso also represents the Martins, according to previous coverage.
The Martins’ suit also alleges negligence and asks for unspecified damages.
With consent from the Martins, the attorney Zachary Loudon, who represents the defendants, later successfully requested a change of venue, moving the suit to Johnson County, which is close to the Kansas border, to “better serve the convenience of the parties and witnesses.”
That case hasn’t been disposed, according to court records.
Last month, Loudon filed proposed orders to transfer each case filed in Polk County in 2020, but as of press time Tuesday, no motion had been granted.
