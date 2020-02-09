For 10 years, Bolivar’s Johnny Smith would meet with local tax preparer Jerry Winfiel. Every time, conversation would turn to Winfiel’s ice cream parlor, 3G’s Frozen Custard.
The Bolivar staple has occupied a sloped-roof corner spot, at the intersection of East Broadway Street and South Springfield Avenue, on the downtown square for decades.
“I’d been on him for 10 years,” Smith recalled. “The first couple of times, I’d say, ‘Hey I’d like to buy it.’ He’d say, ‘No, I’m not going to sell it.’ Then, it just became like a joke, like, ‘Hey, are you ready to sell the ice cream shop?’ He always had a reason.”
Nearly a decade passed, until early last fall, Smith said.
“This time when I walked into his office, I asked him that, and he said, ‘Yes, I am,’” Smith said. “We bought it the next day.”
Smith said he rented a two-room 552-square-foot space in the former site of the Hurricane Bay Car Wash on South Springfield Avenue in front of Dollar General that month. The former car wash is now being closed in to form business spaces, and Smith’s spot is on the far east end. He said he’s hoping to open this month.
But, Smith said it wasn’t a love of frozen custard that drove him to pursue the business for so long. Admittedly, he said he doesn’t actually know much about the sweet stuff.
His son, Zach, 24, has autism. It hasn’t always been easy to find work for Zach, he said.
“There’s nothing in this town for him to do,” he said. “No job opportunities. With this, he could have a job and a paycheck.”
Critical to it all is finding a workplace that’s safe for Zach, Smith’s wife, Sonya, said.
Zach’s previous jobs hadn’t always felt that way, she said.
Also important is the type of food, she said. He dislikes the smell of certain foods, but ice cream is OK.
“He’s very sensitive to smells and food,” she said. “Like, Thanksgiving is the worst. He doesn’t like those smells. There’s nothing about ice cream that grosses him out.”
The nature of the business also fits in with Zach’s personality, she said.
“People are drawn to him,” she said. “He’s very good with people, and he doesn’t know a stranger.”
He’s also a hard worker, smart and talented, she said.
“When he was a senior in high school, he came home the night before a talent show and told me he was going to sing,” she recalled. “I’m like, ‘You don’t even have music.’ He had music. He had it all planned out. He won. He got a standing ovation and he won. Whatever he puts his mind to, he can claim it.”
Smith said he and several other members of the family would also work at the parlor.
“We have a daughter-in-law that has a culinary arts degree. She just had our first grandbaby. She has the background to drive and run this business. But, mostly, this is for my son, so he can have something normal.”
Inside the ice cream
The business of ice cream, Smith said, starts with the custard machine. In addition to some hands-on training, he also secured the machine from 3Gs’ previous location on the square.
A new toppings bar was purchased to go with the new location.
After being dispensed, the custard passes through the bar, then to the blenders, and then into a cone, cup or bowl.
Homemade waffle cones and bowls are a new addition, he said, recalling a trip to Florida where the family first got the idea to offer the product.
“We were in Key West and we went to a Ben & Jerry’s,” he said. “The smell of that place was incredible. You could get within 20 yards of that building, and the smell would bring you right in. So we’re having them.”
Once ready to serve, the finished product is then sent out one of two windows, either the traditional walk-up counter, or a new drive-thru on the west side.
In the warmer months, Smith said the business will place chairs and tables under its overhang.
Aside from the cones, not much else will change, he said, other than one menu item. The nanaberry sundae, a favorite for many, was also a favorite of the late Darrol Cribbs. The treat is now listed as Darrol’s nanaberry sundae.
Looking back as he gears up to open, Smith reiterated, ice cream was never the goal when he set out to help his son.
But, few things go together as well as a scoop of ice cream and a father’s love.
“It wasn’t like, ‘OK, we need to find an ice cream store because that’s what Zachary needs to be doing. We met Jerry and started seeing how his operation went. I realized this would be perfect for Zach.”
Winfiel did not return a call for comment Wednesday, Feb. 5.
