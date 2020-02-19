Fantastic 4

For Jeff Davis, there’s sweetness — but also bitterness — in his team’s third-place finish at the Class 2 District 3 wrestling meet Saturday, Feb. 15.
The Liberators have a historic four individual district championships — Canyon Cunningham, Austin Coons, Hayden Burks and Drayton Huchteman.
They also advanced seven wrestlers to the state meet in Columbia on Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 20-22, where the team is the defending runner up after sending nine to state last year. The Liberators claimed second at their district meet last year.
But, Davis said, despite the the team’s successes, the Liberators are also left wondering what could have been.
In a Friday, Feb. 14, preliminary match, wrestler Jacob Matlock was flagged for flagrant misconduct, reportedly for biting.
It was the wrong call from the official, Davis said, and it stings, both for Matlock, a senior, and for the team, which received a 7-point penalty, according to results on TrackWrestling.com.
“That young man, he was the fourth seed, but I think he could have gotten to third (had the penalty not been called),” Davis said. “I think if he’d have gotten to third, we would have had the district championship. It’s a tough one to swallow.”
With 169 points, the Liberators trailed second-placed Pleasant Hill, which had 171, by 2 points. Overall district champion Monett had 180 points.
“Aside from that, the kids stepped up,” Davis said. “They wrestled their tails off. They did great. Four district championships is awesome. Everybody either got what they were after or the next best thing.”
Among those successful results was 126-pound sophomore Thomas Pennington, who punched his ticket to Columbia with a fourth-place district finish.
“Getting Tommy through as a first-year qualifier was huge,” Davis said.
After advancing to the finals, Pennington fell to Hollister senior Damien Pera in a 9-7 decision in the third-place match.
Teammate Cunningham, a junior, won a pin in 1:14 over Seneca’s Brayden Thiel to take the district championship in the 113-pound class.
Bolivar senior Riley Hawk took pinned opponent Gabe Hunter of Cassville in 53 seconds to take third in the 138-pound class.
In the 152-pound district championship match, Coons won a 7-4 decision over Monett’s Gunnar Bradley.
Burks won an 8-3 decision over Buffalo’s Blake Daher to take the championship in the 170-pound class.
Teammate Andrew Bunn won the third-place 182-pound match, claiming a win over an injured Logan Tolbert of Cassville.
Huchteman’s 220-pound district championship came with a 2-0 decision over Seneca’s Skyleer Commons.
“Overall for us, it was a good day,” Davis said, reflecting. “It’s not everything we were hoping for. But, we’ll take it and we’ll move forward and we’ll do our best to prepare those young men for state.”
