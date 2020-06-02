Eudora 4-H Club recently received a $500 grant from FCS Financial for maintenance and updates to the Eudora Community Building.
According to a news release from FCS Financial, the funding is part of the firm’s Shaping Rural Missouri Grants. Due to school closings, it opened a second round of funding, and the Eudora club was one of seven 4-H clubs and FFA chapters chosen. The cooperative has awarded 32 grants in 2020.
Over the last nine years, FCS Financial has awarded more than $133,000 to Missouri 4-H clubs and FFA chapters. Grants are awarded to organizations with plans to complete a community improvement project by the end of the year.
Information about the grant can be found at myfcsfinancial.com or by calling 573-636-7809, ext. 1173.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.