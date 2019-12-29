For the fifth year in a row, Bolivar’s Open Hearts United Methodist Church hosted a Christmas dinner for the local community on Wednesday, Dec. 25.
The purpose of the meal is to bring “people in that don’t have somebody to be with on Christmas day,” said Karen McNickle, the UMC member in charge of the meal.
“We know there’s a lot of people that don’t have a place to go on Christmas day, so we give our Christmases to them,” McNickle said.
Getting the meal prepared took around 10 hours, she said. Five hours were volunteered on Christmas Eve, and the other five were volunteered on the morning of the holiday.
“We all just go home and do our Christmas afterward,” she said.
Volunteering their holiday mornings is worth it, she said, because everybody who gets a meal is always thankful and receptive.
“I just heard, ‘Thank god you’re here, because otherwise we’d have no place to go,’” she said, standing at the head of the serving line.
McKnickle’s mother, Marge VanVrankin — UMC’s organist — agreed.
“I think people need to be with other people,” VanVrankin said. “You shouldn’t be alone, particularly with good food and fellowship.”
She said people can be very lonely if they’re by themselves on Christmas.
One person who was in attendance at the UMC meal expressed a similar sentiment for the special occasion.
Annie Potts, a retired Bolivar Primary School teacher, said there were several reasons why she was attending the UMC meal for the first time in her life.
One reason was because her husband — Doug Potts, a renowned Bolivar High School football coach — passed away three years ago.
Potts said her daughter and son’s families visited home in Bolivar to celebrate the holiday on Saturday, Dec. 21, because it was easier to travel and celebrate over the weekend than having everyone come down in the middle of the week for Christmas Day.
“So that’s why I came today,” she said, “and I brought my friend Billie Hutcheson.”
Hutcheson is a retired Bolivar school teacher, as well. Her children were also busy on Christmas day, so “it just worked out that she and I could come together,” Potts said.
She noticed how there weren’t just Methodist church members at the dinner. The meal seemed to do a lot for the community, she said.
For her personally, she’s been a member of the church for 53 years, she said.
“This is our home,” she said. “We started coming to the Methodist church pretty quick. Our son, Brett, was born in October after we (came here) for the first football season.”
Overall, she said, just looking out at the room of people eating together showed “how beneficial it is” for the community.
Spending Christmas with others at the meal was a fulfilling feeling, she said.
“I think the more you’re around people, the healthier you are,” she said. “You don’t need to be alone.”
