Carol McGregor stood amazed, as, around her, volunteers worked continuously to feed 100 people as they filed through a soup kitchen in El Dorado Springs.
“These people, they just fed them and loved them,” she recalled. “That’s what they need. It’s amazing what a small town can do.”
McGregor, and her husband, Kent, are members of the Holy Thunder Chapter 948 Christian Motorcyclists Association. The Polk County group had been donating to the El Dorado Springs kitchen, Carol McGregor said, but the site tour left her with more insight into the local need for food.
“We realized this is happening in Bolivar, too,” she said. “We got to feeling like the Lord gave us a need in this town.”
Together with a number of local organizations, including First Christian Church of Bolivar and Sling N Stones Ministries, the CMA plans to help support a weekly soup kitchen at First Christian Church every Monday. The first meal is set for 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30.
A kickoff event for those interested in volunteering will be at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23.
Carol McGregor said her shock came not only at the size of the need, but at who had turned up to receive food in El Dorado Springs.
“What we saw were a lot of homeless teenagers coming to get food,” she said. “Mom and dad were home, but the teenagers were living in tents and couldn’t go home because of their situation at home.”
Kent McGregor agreed.
“We’ve had different individuals reach out to us to tell us how many kids are in the community without a home,” he said.
Bill Nichols, pastor at Bolivar First Christian Church, said the church had previously hosted a meal, along with several other churches in town, when he started there six years ago. That ended in December 2017, he said.
“Part of it was lack of volunteer help,” he said. “Part of it was the cost.”
In the interim, several local groups still made sure those in need had a place to get food, he said. However, the planned soup kitchen would hopefully operate on a much larger scale than other local efforts.
“I wanted that ministry to start up again in our church, but I wasn’t going to spearhead it,” Nichols said. “I wanted it to be something that came up from the grassroots.”
CMA reached out to the church about hosting the meal, he said. The church has a facility and a commercial-grade kitchen that has fed over 100 people before, he said.
The plan is to bring as many churches and groups onboard as are willing, he said.
And while faith drives the motivations of the volunteers, Nichols said the kitchen’s main purpose isn’t to recruit new church members.
“People don’t have to be involved with the spiritual aspect of it, but our goal is to be able to minister to people beyond feeding them,” he said.
The kitchen also isn’t planning to ask meal recipients to sign in or provide information about themselves to receive food, he said.
“The only thing we require is that the seniors sign in and include their age,” he said. “We have to give that information back to the senior board, because they grant us money based on that to buy paper products and other items.”
Organizers have applied for at least one other grant, too, Nichols said, but the effort to feed Polk County’s hungry won’t come without expense.
Volunteers, resources and donations, both financial and food are needed, he said.
More information on what specifically is needed is available on the kitchen’s Facebook page, “Open Hands-Bolivar & Polk County Area Soup Kitchen,” or by email at bolivaropenhands@gmail.com.
The group can also make presentations at businesses or community meetings, he said.
Tentative plans for the meal include a 5:20 p.m. music performance, with a brief devotional set before food is served. The meal is from 5:30 to 6:30, and a devotional will follow, he said. The event ideally ends at 7.
“People can come for the music and prayer, or they can just come for the meal if they want to,” he said.
That fits the goal of other organizers, McGregor said.
“You have to feed their belly before you can feed their spirit,” she said.
