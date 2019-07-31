FEMA to consider Polk County for disaster assistance

Polk Countians could now receive federal assistance after initially being denied a share of President Donald Trump’s disaster declaration earlier this month.
According to Gov. Mike Parson’s office, in response to the state’s request, FEMA has agreed to consider expanding the declaration to include 25 additional counties, including Polk.
Twenty counties were named as eligible for individual assistance in the original July 9 declaration, after the state was hard hit by flooding, tornadoes and severe storms beginning April 29 and continuing throughout the spring.
In a news release, Parson’s office said FEMA has agreed to conduct new damage assessments with the State Emergency Management Agency and local officials, to use ground teams to more fully assess areas previously reviewed only by helicopter and to reevaluate insurance levels and income levels as factors in the ability to recover in some of the affected counties.
Assessments were set to begin last week.
Parson said in the release he appreciated FEMA moving forward with the state’s requests.
Missourians, he said, are “still hurting and working hard to rebuild and get their lives back on track as a result of the flooding and severe storms.”
“The residents of these 25 counties deserve prompt action based on a complete assessment of all the damage they’ve sustained and the circumstances affecting their efforts to recover,” he added.
If approved, FEMA Individual Assistance would allow eligible residents to seek federal assistance for temporary housing, housing repairs, replacement of damaged belongings, vehicles and other qualifying expenses as a result of the flooding and storms, the release said.
The initial declaration made the program available to eligible residents in Andrew, Atchison, Boone, Buchanan, Carroll, Chariton, Cole, Greene, Holt, Jackson, Jasper, Lafayette, Lincoln, Livingston, Miller, Osage, Pike, Platte, Pulaski and St. Charles counties.
The state’s request includes Adair, Barton, Callaway, Cape Girardeau, Christian, Clark, Cooper, Dallas, Douglas, Gasconade, Grundy, Harrison, Hickory, Howard, Jefferson, Laclede, Lewis, Macon, Marion, McDonald, Newton, Polk, Saline, St. Louis and Ste. Genevieve counties.
The governor announced Monday, July 29, FEMA had agreed to the state’s request to provide federal assistance to local governments and nonprofits in 68 counties recovering from flooding and severe storms between April 29 and July 5. The approval means FEMA will assist with the cost of repairs to damaged roads, bridges and other public infrastructure, along with emergency response costs associated with the storms and flooding.
The list doesn’t include Polk County. However, Parson said in the release, the state expects to request the public assistance disaster declaration be expanded as joint teams fully assess damage in other counties.
“This is important news for local governments in these 68 Missouri counties because it means they’ll be receiving very substantial assistance in recovering from high disaster repair and response costs,” Parson said in the release.
