Fennewald captures 3rd straight ULMA Late Model win

Johnny Fennewald chalked up a third straight Missouri Metal Buildings ULMA Late Model at Lucas Oil Speedway on Thursday, July 1.
According to a speedway news release, Fennewald led all the way to capture the $1,000 winner's check.
Also earning feature victories were Kris Jackson (Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods), Matt Johnson (Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds) and James McMillin (USRA Stock Cars).
A total of 95 cars checked into the pits in the special weeknight event to kick off the July 4 holiday weekend, the release noted.
After a slow start to his season, Fennewald “continued his recent red-hot surge,” the release said. While not quite as dominant as in his last two wins, the Appleton City driver led all 25 laps and beat Larry Ferris by 3.7 seconds.
Tucker Cox was third, Todd McCoin fourth and reigning track champion Cole Henson was fifth, the release added.
"We didn't even know if we were even gonna be able to race tonight, we had so much rain," Fennewald said, according to the release. "They put on a heck of a race track every week and it was just phenomenal tonight."
Fennewald finished 10th and 11th the first two features of 2021, digging a big points hole, the release said. But the winning streak has closed Henson's gap over him to unofficially 39 points, a gain of 16 from the beginning of the night and more than a 50-point gain over three races.
"The car was really good," Fennewald said. "I thought we were gonna be too tight, but we hit it right on the head of the nail.
"I just can't thank all the guys enough, to work on two race cars and start both of them on the front row."
Fennewald also started up front in the USRA Modified feature and finished third, the release added.
A three-car pileup on lap one of the Late Model main event included Ferrris, Joe Walkenhorst and Jay Fields and brought out the caution. All three were able to continue, and Ferris quickly moved into contention by lap five, passing Cox for second place, the release stated.
Once the race settled into a green-flag rhythm, Fennewald set sail at the front and began to pull away. He led by 2.2 seconds when a lap-14 caution waved and wiped out his margin.
But the 2017-19 track champion quickly regained command as the race returned to and remained green over the final 11 laps, the release detailed.
Jackson earns B-Mod triumph
Lebanon's Kris Jackson passed Brian Bolin coming off turn two on lap 12 and went on to win a hard-fought Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod feature, the release stated.
The five-time track champion and season points leader picked up his fourth feature win of the season. Jackson started fifth and joined a three-way battle with Bolin and Eric Turner, and the trio jockeyed for position throughout the 20-lap race, the release stated.
"I can't really fathom it right now. These guys are all real tough to beat," Jackson said, according to the release.
He finished 1.15 seconds in front of Bolin of Fort Scott, Kansas, with Turner right behind. Jon Sheets was fourth with Tyler Kidwell finishing fifth.
In victory lane, Jackson made special mention of a high school classmate, Chrissy St. Martin, who is in need of a kidney transplant. Find more information about how to help on Kris Jackson's Facebook Page.
Johnson wires field for USRA Modified win
Matt Johnson of Archie led all 20 laps and held off Dillon McCowan of Urbana for the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modified feature win, the release stated.
Johnson captured his first feature win of the season at Lucas Oil Speedway in three attempts. He survived a caution and ensuing restart, with just two laps remaining, after he had built a 1.4-second lead over season points leader McCowan, the release added.
Hugging the bottom groove over the final two laps, Johnson held off McCowan by two car lengths. Fennewald finished third, Tyler Davis fourth and Dean Wille fifth, the release stated.
"I hated to see those yellows," Johnson said, according to the release. "I'd just get into a rhythm and I'd see the yellow come out and would be like 'oh crap.' I could see the jumbo-tron and I knew they were close to me.
"I just tried to hit my marks. The car was great. Thanks to my family, my wife and kids at home and to all these fans for coming out."
McMillin wins USRA Stock Cars thriller
James McMillin caught and passed Scotty Allen in the home stretch of the final lap to deny Allen a third straight O'Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Car feature win, the release stated.
McMillin of Warrensburg beat Allen by about half-a-hood-length and .047 of a second.
"You can’t have much more fun racing than that, right there," McMillin said in victory lane, according to the release.
His final move, out of turn four on the last circuit, saw McMillin nip Allen “in a thriller to cap the evening,” the release stated.
"I knew the bottom was starting to go away and the top was good," McMillin said of the final laps, according to the release. "So I stuck with it. I was inching up, inching up. I'd make a mistake, he'd make a mistake. Luckily, he made the last one down there in three and fourth."
Hendrix finished third with Griggs fourth and Burl Woods fifth, the release added.
Racing resumes July 10
The Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series is back in action Saturday, July 10, with Veterans and Military Appreciation Night. All veterans and active military personnel will be admitted free with ID, according to the release.
The Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods will run a special 25-lap, $750-to-win feature to headline the action. Missouri Metal Buildings ULMA Late Models, Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds and O'Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars also will be in action.
Gates will open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.
For ticket information for any event during the 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.