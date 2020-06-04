Johnny Fennewald came from the back to capture his second straight late model feature Saturday night, May 30, at Lucas Oil Speedway.
Fennewald of Appleton City made it two feature wins in a row when he made a last-lap pass of Kaeden Cornell. He took home $1,000, according to a Lucas Oil news release.
“It was like playing a chess game," Fennewald said in the release.
Morton captures win
JC Morton of Springfield took the lead with six laps remaining and held off Andy Bryant for his first USRA B-mod feature win of the season.
According to the release, Morton went around Bryant, who had grabbed the lead two laps earlier, coming out of turn four to complete lap 14. He held on from there to win by about four car lengths.
“We finally went back to what we know, and it came to life tonight," Morton said in the release.
Terry Phillips prevails in USRA mods
Veteran Springfield driver Terry Phillips captured the Pitts Homes USRA modified feature Saturday.
“I'm thinking, hoping what we've done has helped,” Phillips said in the release. “It felt pretty good."
Following a lap eight caution and restart, Phillips gradually pulled away from the field. He won by 4.1 seconds.
Brown wins another
Stoutland's Derek Brown made it 3-for-3 in the street stocks field, taking the lead with six laps remaining and driving away for the victory, according to the release.
"I really like a race track like this. It brings the driver out," Brown said in the release. "You have to finesse every lap and hit your marks. That's the only way you're going to go fast on a track like this. It took about 10 laps, but I finally figured out what I needed to do."
Brown went from third to first on lap 14, the release stated. He had a 1.4-second lead when a caution came out with four laps to go. After the restart, Brown went on to win by 2 seconds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.