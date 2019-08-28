Johnny Fennewald led flag-to-flag in a caution-free ULMA Late Model feature Saturday night, Aug. 24, to win his third straight Lucas Oil Speedway track championship.
The Appleton City driver finished 1.57 seconds in front of Aaron Marrant to claim the feature and the title by an unofficial seven points over Marrant, according to a Lucas Oil news release.
Ashlee Lancaster was third in the feature, and Kaeden Cornell finished fourth to wind up third in the final track points.
According to the release, Fennewald began the night under an identical scenario as one year ago, trailing Marrant by two points with Cornell just four behind the leader. Whichever of the three finished ahead of the others would, once again, walk away the winner, the release stated.
Fennewald won his heat race and earned a front-row starting position with Marrant starting fourth and Cornell fifth.
Fennewald opened the feature fast, posting a five-second cushion over Marrant by lap 12, the release said.
"I knew we were sitting second after last week, and we had been struggling for about a month-and-a-half," Fennewald said in the release, adding, "when I saw the (track) slicking off, I knew it was my kind of track. I knew if I could sit on the front row I could win this deal. We feel like we've got a good hot rod again."
Marrant cut into the gap as lapped traffic slowed Fennewald a bit over the final laps, but the winner avoided trouble to take the win, the release stated.
Fennewald said in the release he saw many supporters from home in the crowd.
"All these people from Appleton City here, I appreciate you coming out," he said in the release. "I hope you enjoyed that. It was kind of nice doing that, in front of a hometown crowd."
Davlin wins, Ott takes street stocks title
Gean Davlin won in his first appearance at Lucas Oil Speedway Saturday, leading the final 14 laps to earn the Street Stocks feature, according to the release.
Meanwhile, Wheatland driver Toby Ott's eighth-place finish was enough to clinch the season championship for the second time in three years, the release said.
"This has been a stellar year, there's no doubt about it," Ott said in the release.
Davlin of Shady Point, Oklahoma, started fourth and stayed at or near the front throughout the 20-lap race, the release said.
Davlin finished about six car lengths in front of Chuck Knight from Fort Smith, Arkansas, with Joplin's Johnny Coats third and Brian Brown of Purdy in fourth.
Jackson wns B-Mod feature, title
Kris Jackson of Lebanon capped a dominating season in the USRA B-Mod division by leading all 20 laps for his seventh feature triumph at Lucas Oil Speedway, according to the release.
Jackson, who is also the USRA B-Mod national points leader and reigning national champ, started on the pole and bolted to the lead, finishing 1.68 seconds in front of runner-up J.C. Newell. Andy Bryant was third, and Josh Cain fourth.
This was the fourth title of his career at the speedway. His last was in 2017, the release said.
"It's really good to be here and be able to finish it off with a win," Jackson said in the release.
Johnson holds on for Mod win
Matt Johnson of Archie led all the way and held off track champ Robbie Reed of Mexico by about four car lengths to earn the USRA Modified feature win Saturday.
Johnson started on the pole and was never seriously threatened until Reed cut into the margin late, the release stated. It was Johnson's second feature win of the season.
"It feels good to be back here," Johnson said in the release. "I was trying to conserve power a little bit coming up on the back of the field (late in the race) and didn't want to take a chance of passing them."
Reed's runner-up finish earned him the track championship. He posted seven top-five finishes, including on feature win during the season, according to the release.
"It was fun,” Reed said in the release. “(It was) a nice track tonight. I enjoy coming down here. It's a great facility."
