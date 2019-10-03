Bolivar R-1’s Care to Learn committee will host its first-ever fall festival set for 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Bolivar High School.
Care to Learn committee's liaison R-1 assistant superintendent T.C. Wall, described the upcoming fall festival as an “old fashioned school carnival” that will bring the community together for a “really important cause.”
As stated on the Care to Learn website, their vision for the program is that ”all students will have the confidence, self-worth and resources to maximize their learning potential and become self-sufficient citizens.”
The object of the night is to raise the money needed to go towards the Bolivar Care to Learn fund. With these funds, they will be able to meet the needs of the students by providing immediate health, hunger and hygiene needs to the students that need it most.
The festival will include local live music from Sunset to Burns, 37’ Band, Sac River Band and the BIS Singers. There will also be performances from Cheers Elite Spirit Gym, along with Tumbles Gymnastics and Cheer LLC, as well as live and silent auctions with items valued over $1,000.
Carnival games and prizes will also be at the fall festival, along with concession stands.
There is no entry fee to the carnival. However, tickets will be used for games and prizes and can be purchased online at the school’s website, as well as the Bolivar Care to Learn Facebook page. Tickets will also be available at the festival as well.
As for what the program hopes to achieve from this festival, Wall said the committee has two goals.
The group wants to raise $30,000 needed to run the program, with all of the proceeds from this festival going “back to the kiddos” and helping meet the “immediate needs of students,” Wall said. Needs include the immediate health, hunger and hygiene of students districtwide, she said.
The second goal is to provide a fun event that will bring the community and the schools together. From this, the program hopes the festival becomes “a fun annual tradition” in Bolivar, Wall said.
Wall went on to credit the community and parents, saying how “phenomenal they have been” planning and donating to the festival, which has been a year in the making.
“(We)have been overwhelmed by the community support,” Wall said.
The Care to Learn program encourages everyone to come out for this fun evening to support this good cause, Wall added.
“We are so excited for this fall festival,” she said.
