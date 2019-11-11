Fourteen Polk County FFAers took home the organization’s highest degree during the 92nd National FFA Convention & Expo Oct. 30-Nov. 2 in Indianapolis.
The American FFA Degree is an honor reserved for individuals who “demonstrated the highest level of commitment to FFA and made significant accomplishments in their supervised agricultural experiences,” according to an FFA news release.
Less than 1% of FFA members receive the honor, according to the release.
Polk County’s delegation included Grace Logan Fullerton, Hope Jenkins, Hannah Jane Noblitt, Daryin Noah Sharp and Jacob Bysor Shelenhamer from Bolivar, Michaela Ann Brown and Kendal Lane Wright from Fair Play and Kody Agee, Andrew Covert, Caleb Gallivan, Michaela Higginbotham, Nichole Hosiner, Rylee Stokes and Katelyn Voris from Halfway.
To be eligible, FFA members must have been a part of an outstanding supervised agricultural experience program and held a role in comprehensive planning and managerial and financial expertise, the release said.
Recipients must also complete 50 hours of community service, the release stated.
Each recipient of the American FFA Degree received a gold American FFA Degree key and certificate after being recognized on stage at the national convention.
Pleasant Hope earns team, individual awards
Pleasant Hope FFAers earned two team awards and a plethora of individual honors in the convention’s career and leadership development events Friday, Nov. 1.
In the environmental and natural resources event, Pleasant Hope was recognized as a silver emblem team. Courtney Jenkins received a gold emblem, while Clinton Spracklen and Zack Daugherty received silver emblems. Enoc Arciniegas earned a bronze emblem.
According to an FFA news release, the event focuses on testing students' problem solving and decision making skills in environmental and natural resources, specifically focusing on soil profiles, water quality, waste management and use of global positioning units.
As a team, Pleasant Hope also earned a silver emblem in the livestock evaluation, with Macie Warner, Kaden Jones, Grant Dohle and Wyatt Lynn receiving silver emblem individual awards.
According to the release, the event tests the students’ ability to select and evaluate livestock, with event components including eight evaluation classes of beef, sheep, swine and goats. Each had to give reasons for placement on four classes and complete a written exam on livestock production.
