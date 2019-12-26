Several area churches have plans in place for December’s fifth Sunday. The following groups have submitted their event information.
Rondo
Rondo Baptist Church will host the Lady Pickers from Morrisville for a fifth Sunday sing at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29. Refreshments will follow the service.
Hickory Grove
Hickory Grove Missionary Baptist Church will hold Cedar County fifth Sunday services Friday and Saturday, Dec. 27-28.
The church is at 22496 E. 480th Road in Humansville.
Services begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, with a devotional by Bro. Haden Stevens and sermon by Bro. Mike Owen with Bro. Ron Pitts as alternate.
Services continue at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, with Bro. Alan Collins delivering the devotional and a sermon by Bro. Troy Smith. The alternate is Bro. Bobby Budd
A basket lunch will be served at noon, and the Cedar County mission board will hold its meeting in the afternoon.
Saturday night services begin at 7 p.m. with the devotional by Bro. Jeff DeFreece and sermon by Bro. Ralph Benham with Bro. Zane Durnell as the alternate.
Polk County
Polk County Missionary Baptist Association’s fifth Sunday services will be held with True Hope Missionary Baptist Church.
At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, Bro. Mike Ownes will give the devotional and Bro. Randy McCoy will deliver a sermon.
Services continue at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, with a devotional by Bro. Dustin Gray and a sermon by Bro. Dallas Stockdale.
On Sunday, Dec. 29, services with the Tri County Baptist Group will feature a morning session by Bro DeWayne Burdette and an afternoon event by Bro. Allen Collins.
