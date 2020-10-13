Finding independence

Roger Jewell sees his cane as an extension of himself.
Jewell has visual impairments brought on by diabetes that mean he can’t safely drive.
But, that hasn’t stopped the 55-year-old from using his cane to get out and experience life in his hometown of Bolivar.
“I live on Broadway Street, and I walk to Walmart and to Walgreens and I walk to the restaurants and to the post office,” he said. “So, I’m out and about, and I use my cane all the time because it’s a mobility tool.”
People with visual impairments use canes to feel out obstructions while trailing sidewalks and roads, tracing the edges of a path to follow it.
Navigating around town on foot is just one of the activities Jewell said many people may not realize he and others with visual impairments are capable of.
“We do things every day that would surprise people,” he said.
Jewell said he’s hoping to call attention to October’s status as blindness awareness month as a way of signifying to others what the blind are capable of, but also as a beacon of hope to others with visual impairments that their lives aren’t over.
Thursday, Oct. 15, is also designated as White Cane Awareness Day in recognition of the value the tool has to those with visual impairments.
Gov. Mike Parson issued a proclamation Monday, Oct. 12, recognizing the day’s significance.
According to a news release from the National Federation of the Blind, the proclamation also encourages “all Missourians to show respect for those who carry the white cane, to honor their many achievements, and to reaffirm our commitment to improving access to basic services and opportunities for persons who are blind and visually impaired.”
“The white cane has been called many things, from a stick to a staff to a long cane,” Jewell said in a written explanation. “One of my favorite names for it is a ‘staff of independence.’”
Jewell said his eyesight issues were brought about by diabetic nephropathy a little more than two years ago.
He said he had testing done, which concluded he had two blind spots on each eye. He said the condition means he has some vision but has trouble seeing small things like menus, the depth of things like curbs, and also faster moving objects, too.
“Anything that comes very quickly, I can't see,” he said. “If you were to throw a ball at me, it would hit me.”
He said while he can see stationary cars, he does have trouble seeing drivers motioning him to cross in front of them. It can be an issue when he or others who are blind are out around town.
“When drivers do something out of the ordinary, I just stand there because I don’t know what’s going on,” he said. “The white cane tells drivers to give consideration, but we need them to do what they would do with any other pedestrian. We’ll do what we’re supposed to do.”
Jewell said the initial weight of challenges like those made him feel isolated and fragile. But, he said he kept learning and working with the cane.
“I’ve always been very self-sufficient,” he said. “It’s always an adjustment, but it’s not the end of the world. It helped me to get my mind on helping other people. That was therapeutic for me. I found people in our city that are blind and spent time with them.”
Jewell said one of his goals now is to find more local people who are blind. The Missouri Council of the Blind offers resources and education, he said, and his training and experience with a cane has helped him maintain his independence.
“We’ve got seven people that come to the Council of the Blind meetings,” he said. “But, I know there are more people out and about, and I would love to get in contact with them, because before I started with the group I felt alone. Your world changes.”
Some errands, like picking up something new from the grocery store, can become difficult for the newly blind, he said.
“Asking for help can be embarrassing,” he said. “But it’s OK.”
Jewell said he’s talked with a close friend who has been blind for 18 years about the challenges faced by those just now coming to grips with their condition.
“He says he still has good days and bad days, but you wind up having a lot more good days than bad,” Jewell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.