Finding shelter

Polk County House of Hope has released more information about its plans to renovate two former Southwest Baptist University buildings into a domestic violence shelter.
As the BH-FP previously reported, the Bolivar-based nonprofit acquired Ingman and Maupin halls, built in 1954 and previously part of the Stufflebaum Campus.
“We have been seriously looking for a new facility since 2015,” PCHOH executive director Roberta Bledsoe said in a news release, adding “the current facility has long surpassed its useful life” in the face of increasing demand for services.
The two buildings — on 1.85 acres of land, including two parking lots, at the intersection of West Austin and West Buffalo streets and South Pike Avenue — will allow PCHOH to provide shelter to around 40 women and children and up to 90 beds during emergencies, the release stated.
The project will allow staff and clients “to be under the same roof,” the release stated, “a first since opening nearly 20 years ago.” It will also provide longer-term housing, as well as client counseling, kitchen, dining, laundry and technology facilities. The grounds will also have a children's playground, healing garden and dog kennel.
“Rather than leaving them sitting idle, we are excited to see these buildings being used for the betterment of our community,” SBU president Eric Turner said in the release.
Phase one of the project will include renovations to Maupin and repairs to Ingman, with the shelter set to be fully operational by June 2021. Phase two includes enhancements to make Ingman available to “other community groups who offer housing, utilities, healthcare and other forms of assistance to indigent families in Polk County and surrounding counties.”
PCHOH has 70% tax credits remaining. To learn more, email roberta.bledsoe@pchouseofhope.org.
