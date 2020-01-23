Fire burns chicken coop

Firefighters responded around 12:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, Jan. 20, to extinguish a fire that destroyed a chicken coop in a Pleasant Hope backyard.
Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District assistant chief Gregory Wood said no injuries were reported, and no chickens were inside the structure when it burned.
The coop was behind a home in the 100 block of East Murray Street.
Wood said it had been fully involved when he arrived on scene.
“We got it out and made sure it didn’t spread,” he said.
The outbuilding also wasn’t set up with electricity, and Wood said he was unsure what started the fire.
“We don’t know exactly what caused it,” he said. “There was an extension cord running out to it, but no signs of a heat lamp and the cord wasn’t hooked up.”
The homeowner wasn’t present at the time of the blaze, Wood said.
The assistant chief said any further investigation would come from the homeowner’s insurance company, if requested.
Several departments were toned for mutual aid but were canceled before arriving on scene.
