A fire caused by a piece of hay baling equipment burned between 1 and 2 acres of a field near Halfway Wednesday afternoon, July 25.
Halfway firefighter Capt. Brent Mayes said the landowner of a field near the intersection of South 200th and 465th roads told him wires under the machine had gotten hot, which sparked the fire.
Crews from Prairie Grove and Pleasant Hope were toned for mutual aid, he said.
“We were told the fire was spreading rapidly,” Mayes said. “We wanted to make sure we had enough manpower.”
Upon arriving at the scene, Mayes said he sized up the blaze, which was between 30 and 50 square yards and told any incoming units they could stand down.
“The field wasn't too dry,” he said. “It was burning slow, and that helps us out.”
Mayes said responders were able to put a stop to the the blaze relatively quickly. Crews were toned out at 4:47 p.m. and cleared the scene at 5:42.
“Everybody on scene did a great job,” he said. “Our communication was excellent, and we all worked very well together.”
