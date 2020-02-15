Fire burns Rondo home

A northern Polk County home was destroyed by fire Thursday afternoon, Feb. 13.
The home, located at the end of a long driveway in the 3400 block of Mo. 83, south of Rondo Baptist Church, caught fire around 4:30 p.m Thursday.
Firefighters trudged through a light dusting of snow in the yard, using hoses to mount an exterior attack.
Humansville Fire and Rescue chief John Hopkins said firefighters arrived on scene to find flames extruding from the structure’s roof. The chief said he wasn’t aware who called 911.
“It was fully involved when everybody got there,” he said.
Hopkins said he wasn’t aware of any reported injuries in the fire, but crews did have to contend with sub-freezing temperatures while on scene.
Temperatures dropped into the low teens, and firefighters remained at the home after darkness fell.
“You tend to have trouble with stuff wanting to freeze up when it's that cold,” Hopkins said. “Once you back away from the fire you’re breathing in cold air, and if you’re out there for very long the trucks will try to freeze up some.”
Hopkins said, preliminarily, it looked as though the fire may have started in the home’s garage area and then spread to the attic. The damage was extensive, he said.
“We’ve marked it down as a total loss,” he said.
The chief said he isn’t certain what started the fire and wasn’t aware if an investigation would take place.
Crews from Humansville Fire and Rescue, Central Hickory Fire Rescue, Central Polk County Fire Protection District, Dunnegan Rural Fire and Rescue and Citizens Memorial Hospital emergency medical services responded to the scene.
