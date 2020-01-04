Fire burns vehicle on Mo. 13

A vehicle and natural cover fire on Mo. 13 near South 47th Road spilled smoke over the hills and took around two hours to contain on Friday afternoon, Dec. 27.
Humansville Fire and Rescue Chief John Hopkins, who wasn’t on scene, said the cause is undetermined, according to the fire report.
“As far as the actual cause, there’s no way to tell on that,” Hopkins said. “Usually on car fires, there’s no way to tell on that.”
Vehicle fires can start from either an electrical cause or an oil or fuel leak, he said.
From what he’s seen, the natural cover fire burned around half an acre on two different spots, Hopkins said.
He said the vehicle fire likely caught surrounding grass on fire.
“I’d say the car actually probably had something come off of it that was actually on fire, and it went off into the median, and then not too shortly after that, he probably noticed there was a fire and pulled over,” he said.
The fire started again where the car pulled over, Hopkins said, and then the vehicle probably burst into flames.
Hopkins said he did not know of any reported injuries.
Two firefighters responded from his department, and Dunnegan Rural Fire Department and Central Polk County Fire Protection District responded in mutual aid, he said.
If a vehicle starts smoking, drivers should stop the car immediately and get out of it, Hopkins said.
“Usually by the time a person’s driving down the highway and they see it smoking or on fire, it’s usually going pretty good, and there’s not much of a way to really get it out by that point,” he said. “ … Then it just really takes off by the time you stop.”
The main concern is to get everybody out of the vehicle, he said.
