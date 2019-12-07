Sometimes, fighting fires is all about the numbers.
The number of seconds it takes for flames to spread. The number of minutes it takes for crews to get on scene. The number of firefighters who respond.
Those numbers worked in favor of fire crews Wednesday evening, Dec. 4, as Southern Star Tires, located on the grounds of Brown’s Iron and Metal in the 4800 block of South 135th Road near Mo. 13, caught fire.
“Wednesday night was the perfect example of speed at work,” Lt. Bill Proctor, a 16-year veteran firefighter with the Morrisville Fire Protection District, said Thursday morning.
Proctor said a passerby who’s familiar with the department called 911 around 6:05 p.m. to report smoke and flames coming from the roof of the building.
Even in the dark, driving along Mo. 13, “they knew what they were looking at,” he said.
Morrisville Fire was dispatched by 6:07 p.m., and Proctor, who happened to be in the area near Mo. 13 and Rt. U, was on scene within 90 seconds, he said.
“When I got down there, I confirmed immediately it was a working fire,” he said.
He said smoke was billowing from both ends of the roof and flames were shooting from air vents at the top of the structure.
“I did not see any flames above the peak of the roofline,” he said.
As Proctor headed back to Morrisville’s Station 3, just around a mile away, a crew from his department arrived on scene.
“I was able to turn right around,” Proctor said. “We jumped in, and I established command and traffic control.”
He said traffic control can be a challenge, not just because of sightseers and civilians but because of the number of firetrucks rolling in.
“Managing traffic is so critical,” he said. “Any time you have an emergency situation, there’s a lot to manage.”
Proctor said the fire began in the attic on the south end of the building above a small bathroom.
As the blaze grew, flames rolled through the attic.
“The insulation added fuel to the fire,” Proctor said.
While the shop contained 1,800 tires, according to employee Jay Barnett on the scene, Proctor said only one stack of around 20 tires, below where the flames sparked, “caught on fire from fall down.”
“The fire stayed up in the trusses,” he said. “It never reached down to the floor. And it did not get outside the building.”
One crew breached a garage door on the north end of the building, Proctor said, while another team made entry through the business’ front door on the east side.
That’s when firefighters found the burning tires.
“There was a stack back there going pretty good,” he said.
Proctor said the firefighters used “big water” — a 2.5-inch hose — to knock down the flames.
“That 2.5-inch hose puts out quite a bit of water,” he said. “It takes a lot of water to cool down those tires.”
In fact, he said crews used around 6,500 gallons of water in all.
As crews beat back the flames, Proctor said the trusses on the south end of the building completely burned away, causing the roof to sag.
But, thanks to a central support beam added by the building’s owners, the structure stayed in place. Without that beam, Proctor said, Wednesday night’s fire would’ve had a drastically different outcome.
With a “virtual failure of the trusses on the south end,” Proctor said the supports would have buckled, one by one, like dominoes.
“But that center beam remained in tact,” he said. “If not, we would have had a metal roof on top of a pile of burning tires.”
Proctor said no one was in the building when the fire started, and no one was hurt.
While a quick response time made a difference Wednesday night, so did the number of firefighters on scene, Proctor said.
“The mutual aid we’ve built over the last few years is a force multiplier,” he said.
Central Polk County and Pleasant Hope fire protection districts and Dunnegan Rural and Bolivar City fire departments provided mutual aid.
In total, 19 firefighters were on scene.
The responders brought with them four engines and five tankers, Proctor said.
He said the key to those high numbers is in the timing.
“In the middle of the day, when people are working, it’s harder for volunteers to respond to calls,” Proctor said. “That’s the challenge.”
Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted with traffic control, and a Citizens Memorial Hospital ambulance was also on standby, Proctor said.
He added Central Dispatch played a vital role.
“We really want to thank everybody for their help,” Proctor said. “It’s nice to have all the pieces of the puzzle come together.”
Because it was a commercial structure fire, firefighters contacted the state fire marshal’s office.
Proctor said it was ruled accidental, likely caused by an electrical issue.
“Everyone, including the fire marshal, was on the same page, determining there was no need for further investigation,” he said.
In a Facebook post shared Wednesday night, Sara Brown, sister of Southern Star and Brown’s owner Ellis Brown, thanked the responding departments “for stepping up in an amazing way and doing what they do best.”
“We have been overwhelmed with their outstanding efforts to contain what could have been a catastrophe,” she said.
On Thursday, Sara Brown said Southern Star and Brown’s Iron and Metal are two separate businesses owned by the same corporation.
She said it’s a family business. Her father bought the property in the early 1990s, originally running a business from the location. She said Ellis Brown has owned and operated the scrapyard for around 10 years.
Sara Brown said the building was the Southern Star Saloon until it closed down in the early 1990s. Her family opened the tire shop there in 2018, she said.
“It had been empty for a while when Ellis bought it to expand his business,” she said.
Barnett, who is also Ellis Brown’s uncle, said there are two people on staff at the tire shop and scrapyard.
This is the first significant fire he’s seen on the property.
“We’ve had some in the yard, because of gasoline in cars, but we got them out fast,” he said.
Sara Brown said it was a shock for the family to see the building burn.
“He’s worked very hard for everything he has and to see that was horrible,” she said.
However, she said her brother was already back at work Thursday with plans to rebuild the tire shop.
