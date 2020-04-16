Fire department plans controlled burn Saturday

The Bolivar City Fire Department plans to hold a controlled burn of the residence at 829 S. Clark Ave. on Saturday morning, April 18. 

BCFD Fire Chief Brent Watkins said the property was previously used for other training sessions for the department. 

