Fire destroys iconic sale barn

Looking for volunteers

Lt. Blake Long said all Polk County fire departments are seeking volunteers.

He said Central Polk County Fire Protection District meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday evening at Station 2, located at the corner of Rt. B and Mo. 83. Those interested in volunteering with CPC can fill out an online application at cpcfpd.com.

For more information about volunteer opportunities with other Polk County fire departments, visit joinpolkfire.com.