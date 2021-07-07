Fire destroys iconic sale barn

Fire crews battled a blaze at an iconic Polk County business early Monday morning, July 5.
Lt. Blake Long with Central Polk County Fire Protection District said the main building at the Roberts Livestock Auction’s sale barn, located at 1416 Mo. 32, just east of Bolivar, was a total loss.
Crews were dispatched to the scene around 5:30 a.m., he said, after a passerby reported the fire.
Long said there were visible flames and smoke coming from the structure when firefighters made it to the scene.
“When the first units arrived on scene, the building was totally involved,” Long said. “By the time we got there, a portion of the roof had fallen in.”
He said it appears the fire had been burning for some time before it spread to the front of the building.
“Fire progresses very quickly,” Long said. “We think the fire was burning in the sale area for a while before anyone noticed. Then, visible flames started coming from the roof.”
He said the ceiling over the cafe and offices at the front of the building remained intact, and the adjacent cattle stalls still stood.
The crews used two ladder trucks — which Long called “an invaluable asset” — to shoot water “down from the top,” he said.
“That’s how we achieved most of our extinguishment,” he said.
Responders had cleared the scene by around noon.
Long said between 30 and 40 firefighters from multiple local agencies, including Bolivar City and Halfway fire departments and Pleasant Hope, Prairie Grove, Dunnegan Rural, Morrisville and Ebenezer fire protection districts, responded in mutual aid.
Polk County Emergency Management and Citizens Memorial Hospital also had people on scene, Long said.
He said firefighters used around 30,000 to 40,000 gallons of water from six tanker trucks to fight back the flames.
“We had really, really great tanker support,” Long said.
It took three to four hours to put out the flames, Long said, with crews and investigators spending another couple of hours on scene to investigate the cause of the fire.
“The state fire marshal’s office did investigate,” Long said. “With the extent of the damage, they had to say the cause was undetermined.”
He said investigators could not find a specific point of origin.
“There was so much damage and everything burnt to the point we couldn’t get in there and see the origin easily,” Long said.
However, he said there was no indication the fire was purposefully set.
No people or animals were hurt in the fire, Long said.
“They only have livestock on site on Saturdays during sale days,” he said.
In a post on social media, Roberts Livestock Auction called Monday a “sad day.”
“We most humbly want to say thank you for the outpouring of help today as fire consumed the sale barn,” a post stated. “The fire departments who responded were top notch and plentiful.”
The post stated several people stopped by Monday “as our family sat and watched it smolder, sharing things we remembered and listed the things we’d lost.”
“Not sure what the future holds for the building, but if we have a ‘barn raising’ we hope you can be a part of the new beginning,” the post stated.
In June 2019, Roberts Livestock Auction celebrated its 60th anniversary at the Roberts Brothers Sale Barn. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson was on hand to present a proclamation recognizing the business’ contribution to the community, per previous coverage.
The business was also honored for its legacy, which includes having five generations involved in the business, which made its start in 1959.
