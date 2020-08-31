All Polk County fire departments are currently engaged in a fundraising drive for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
According to a news release from Central Polk County Fire Protection District, donations help meet the urgent need for MDA’s Frontline COVID-19 Emergency Fund to continue services for more than 250,000 people living with neuromuscular diseases across the country.
“In the past, various Polk County Fire Departments have displayed an unwavering support for MDA, raising critical funds and awareness to help families get the care they need," Dunnegan Rural Fire’s Art Galati said in the release. "This year, as a first, all departments in Polk County are participating."
According to the release, the community can help support the effort at JoinPolkFire.com by selecting their local department’s virtual drive.
Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District, Dunnegan Rural Fire and Halfway Fire Department are also conducting traditional drives with firefighters on the streets in their communities, the release stated.
Find dates on the website.
According to the release, Halfway and Dunnegan are participating for the first time.
"Firefighters are a very competitive bunch of folks, so it's going to be interesting to see who collects the most online" Galati said in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.