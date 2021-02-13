Firefighters respond to fires

Firefighters from multiple departments were called to the scene of a fire at a home in the 3800 block of South 128th Road near Polk at around 2 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 7.
Central Polk County Fire Protection District chief Robert Dickson said his department responded to the scene after a neighbor phoned 911.
“Nobody was home,” he said.
Firefighters found the home fully involved, he said.
“We got it put out,” he said. “But it’s a complete loss.”
No injuries were reported, he said, and the cause of the fire is undetermined.
Halfway Fire and Rescue, Prairie Grove Fire Department and Bolivar City Fire Department responded to the scene.
Polk County’s fire departments took multiple emergency calls this week, including a Thursday evening, Feb. 11, call to a potential fire at a home at the intersection of West Maupin Street and South Oakland Avenue.
Bolivar City Fire Department responded to the address, where chief Brent Watkins said the home didn’t sustain serious damage and no injuries were reported.
