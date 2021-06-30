Fireworks on the horizon

Area residents can plan to proudly hail a show in the sky at twilight’s last gleaming Sunday, as Bolivar Rotary Club invites the community to celebrate Independence Day with a fireworks show and other activities.
Celebration of Freedom is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4, on the campus of Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar.
The evening’s entertainment will be provided by Lindley Creek, a nationally known bluegrass band with Polk County roots, from 6 to 7 p.m. The program begins at 7:30, and fireworks will start at about 9:20.
“Everyone is invited to join in the festivities as we come together as a community to celebrate our nation’s freedom,” Kelly Coffey, Bolivar Rotary Club president, said in a news release. “We are excited to welcome Bolivar R-1 Superintendent, Dr. Richard Asbill, to Bolivar and to be our featured speaker.”
Asbill will assume the role of Bolivar R-1 superintendent on Thursday, July 1. As previously reported, he comes to Bolivar from the Cassville R-4 School District, where he served 11 years as superintendent. His career in education began in the Cassville School District where he served as an agriculture education teacher and FFA adviser.
Asbill graduated from Pierce City High School in 1990 and attended Crowder College, where he received his Associates of Arts. He then completed his bachelor’s degree in education at Missouri State University.
While teaching, Asbill began an administrative master’s degree program and then later completed a specialist degree, both from MSU. In 2014, he completed his doctor of education in educational leadership from Southwest Baptist University.
He and his wife, Kari, have one son, Sawyer.
More about the event
In addition to the featured speaker, the program will include recognition of veterans and presentation of colors by the Bolivar High School Air Force JROTC.
A U.S. Air Force F-16 flyover, piloted by 1994 BHS graduate Lt. Col. David R. Magnuson, is also anticipated.
While face masks and physical distancing are not required, “guests are asked to be respectful of others and be responsible about curbing the spread of COVID-19,” Rotary said via the news release.
“Please stay home if you are not feeling well or are part of a vulnerable population,” the club added.
In the event of inclement weather, the fireworks only will be held the next evening with favorable weather, the club noted.
Information about any changes due to weather will be posted at bolivarrotary.club and the Rotary Club of Bolivar Missouri Facebook page at facebook.com/BolivarMoRotary.
According to the news release, WON Communications will be doing a livestream of the event. More details about the livestream will be shared on the Rotary Club of Bolivar Missouri Facebook page closer to the event.
