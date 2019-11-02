Sonrise Community Church will host a benefit fish fry, hog roast and dessert auction at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
Funds raised will go toward student activities through The Rise Sports Ministry and two scholarships.
According to a news release, the purpose of the newly formed ministry is “to reach into the lives of area student athletes and teens to develop a character that will help them in life's journey through the application of Biblical principles.”
The group meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the church.
For more information, call Pastor Tom at 422-0662. The church is at 1888 Hwy. 215 W., Pleasant Hope.
