If I close my eyes, I can still smell the church that held the vacation Bible school I attended as a little girl. It was the first time I heard about Jesus.
Memories are funny, aren’t they? I can’t remember who invited me or who drove me. But I remember a nice lady helping me with the craft we made.We painted a verse across the lid of a small wooden box: “Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men.” (Mark 1:17)
At that age, I didn’t understand what it meant to follow Jesus nor had I ever been fishing. Yet a tiny seed fell into my soul, and over a decade later I responded to an altar call in a little Oklahoma church where I surrendered my life and heart to follow him.
A book that has the power to do that, isn’t just an ordinary book. The scriptures of the Bible contain life-giving, and life-transforming words. It’s the only life manual I know with directives that work for everyone who applies them. Still, it’s more. It’s a book filled with promises.
Follow me. Become like Jesus. That’s the directive.
Does he stop there? No. Next comes a conjunction. And. This three-letter word links the directive to the promise. Both are equally important. We follow and he promises that we will have something special living inside us, something that attracts the attention of others, something extraordinary to share with others.
You see, it wasn’t my goal to win others to Christ until I started following him. Believing in his existence is one thing. Following him is another.
As an adult, I’ve come back to this verse, time and time again, challenged to live a life completely sold out to my faith and dedicated to becoming more like my teacher, Jesus. I follow him. Not just past tense. Not just future tense. Today. Now. And because I do, I continue to find something so exciting, so good, so much better than anything else in life that I can’t keep it to myself, so I share it with anyone willing to listen.
During summer, local congregations host vacation Bible school and others extend special events in an effort to share the love of Christ, and it means a great deal to me to be a part of a community like this because I remember that little girl who needed hope and peace, who needed someone to plant seeds of faith, who didn’t know about Jesus until someone shared him with her.
I encourage you to live out this verse by embracing the extraordinary existence of following him, and by getting involved with a local church but also, by finding a way to assist one of the various local ministries. Together we can be fishers of men.
Julia Bartgis is a local writer and an alumna of Southwest Baptist University. She is an active member of Exodus Ministry of Missouri Inc., helping women released from prison find transformative freedom.
