Fishing for funds

Polk County could soon benefit from a state agency’s plan to help fish travel upstream.
The Missouri Department of Conservation’s goal of helping upstream migration of the local fish led it to the East 560th Road bridge over Asher Creek between Morrisville and Walnut Grove in Polk County.
“As it is now, it gets washed out underneath the culvert where the fish can’t go through the culvert,” northern district commissioner Kyle Legan said.
According to minutes from the Polk County Commission, the county has been in talks with the MDC about replacing the crossing. The county’s engineering firm, Great River Engineering, is also involved, Legan said.
Southern district commissioner Melinda Robertson said the state agency had agreed to put about $130,000 to $140,000 for the project. Commissioners are hopeful the project can be completed this year.
The county’s cost would be around $10,000 to $15,000, she said.
That’s a good deal, presiding commissioner Shannon Hancock said.
“Any time we’re getting money, that’s not coming from the county's money, it’s a good deal,” he said.
And, Polk County public works director Danny Crites said the fish aren’t the only ones who would benefit from a better bridge on East 560th Road. Drivers, too, stand to gain.
“It’s a one-lane bridge right now,” Crites said. “It’s actually more of a low water crossing, and if it rains very much, you can’t get across it at all. You have to just turn around and go the other way.”
Other projects
The county’s bridge project on South 60th Road has been completed, Legan said.
As the BH-FP previously reported, the job replaced a low, one-lane concrete bridge over Bear Creek. The crossing was closed during construction.
According to minutes from an October 2019 meeting, commissioners unanimously accepted a bid from Viebrock Sales and Service for an I-beam bridge package. That project’s total cost is $85,626.08, according to the minutes.
The cost includes $41,167.98 for the bridge package, $19,121.25 for the guardrail and $25,336.85 for reinforcing steel.
Legan said a separate project to replace the one-lane Mockingbird Hill Bridge, which conveys traffic between Mo. 83 and Rt. D on South 122nd Road and straddles an offshoot of Piper Creek just northwest of Bolivar High School, is still on hold.
Legan said the county has completed its initial planning and is awaiting its funding through the state’s Off-System Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation program to build up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.