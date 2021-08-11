Five roads approved to be paved

When talking about how many roads in Polk County are fixed in a year, northern commissioner Kyle Legan looked down at a magnified map of the county, tiny lines of roads filling the entire poster, and said, “All of them.”
People drive on roads every day, and some roads get more traffic than others. Over time, roads crack, and sometimes those cracks expand into potholes.
If someone calls to complain about the road, it gets sent to the Polk County commissioners.
Then, when it comes to deciding which roads the county needs to fix, the commissioners weigh a few factors beforehand.
According to southern commissioner Melinda Robertson, these factors include how many calls they get about the road, what’s wrong with it and if the damage is major or minor.
Roads, the commissioners said, are always being worked on. The roads with more traffic, however, are sometimes chosen to be overlaid with hot mix asphalt.
And that, Legan said, is what APAC-Central of Springfield is going to do to five pothole-stricken Polk County roads.
On Friday, July 2, the company submitted a bid to hot-mix overlay South 124th, East 430th, South 132nd, South 133rd and Buffalo roads, according to APAC’s proposal and contract.
Polk County approved the company’s bid on Friday, July 23, but Legan said the total costs are dependent on how many tons of hot mix will actually be needed to complete each project.
According to the contract, each road will “include (a) tack coat and 2-inch average surface asphalt overlay.”
The funding for the project, according to presiding commissioner Shannon Hancock, will come from the half-cent sales tax focused on roads and bridges.
Legan said he expects South 124th Road’s construction to cost more than the estimated price, and East 430th won’t need as much work as the others.
There is currently no estimated start date for any of the roads, but Legan said construction should start sometime this summer, before cold weather sets in.
When the projects do start, Hancock said each one should only take a day to complete. If a road proves to be too long to complete in one day, the company will work on one side at a time, leaving at least one lane open during paving, he said.
However, South 132nd Road might prove to be a project too complicated to complete this year. Part of it has been worked on, but Robertson said they are looking to widen it, so it might take longer to finish.
Buffalo Road is another road that has been partially done, but it is still needing some work. Robertson said that road should be finished this year, as well as the racetrack’s road — South 133rd Road.
When it comes to roads in Polk County, most of them are chip-and-seal roads, not gravel, Legan said. The hot mix roads, though, are much better than any of the chip-and-seal ones, he added.
To preserve these hot mix roads, the county will “have to seal them every three or four years,” Legan said.
That’s because sometimes the road cracks, and in the winter time, when temperatures are freezing, any moisture in the cracks can freeze and bust up the overlay, causing potholes.
Since the county sealed its hot mix roads, though, none have gotten any potholes yet, according to Legan.
Other projects
On the other hand, some recent road projects have included chip-and-seal. This is a process where little rock — or “chip” — is placed on top of gravel, topped with oil and rolled over. Eventually, it will turn into a paved road.
Robertson mentioned that the road from 157th and 160th — which comes off Mo. 32 toward Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club — just had some chip put down on it. This is another busy road, Robertson said.
Specifically, she said, that road gets a lot of traffic from big trucks — full of beer, she added.
“Those roads really aren’t built for those semis,” she said, and Legan affirmed that.
But, in order to avoid the town square, sometimes those roads are what truck drivers have to use.
This, in turn, causes cracks, leading to potholes, then construction, and then the cycle starts over again with a different road.
