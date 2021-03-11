Flemington man hurt in wreck

A man from Flemington was hurt in a crash in Hickory County over the weekend.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Ethan A. Miller, 30, was northbound on Rt. B, south of County Road 64 and 5 miles north of Wheatland, in a 2001 Mitsubishi Montero Sport at around 6:35 a.m. Sunday, March 7.
The report said Miller’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck the ditch and overturned.
He was not wearing a seat belt, per the report.
Miller suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Cox South Hospital via ambulance, the report stated.
The Mitsubishi was totaled and towed from the scene by Defreese Towing.
The crash was investigated by Trooper E.C. Macomber, the report stated.
