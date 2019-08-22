Local band Floodwater is hosting a 40th anniversary concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Rocking R Event Center, 5650 S. Scenic Ave., Bolivar.
Refreshments and snacks will be served. Admission is free with the donation of non-perishable human or pet food. Donations will go to the local food pantry and humane society.
For more information, call Alan at 830-8740.
