Flying with faith

If Matt and Abi McWhorter’s prayers are answered, a little over one year in the future will find the Bolivar couple airborne above a remote region of a far-off country, piloting in supplies, medicine, vaccines or Bibles to help others in need.
The couple is training to become missionary aviators at Service Oriented Aviation Readiness, a Bolivar-based organization that prepares its students to enter the mission field as pilots and mechanics, capable of working as a team with other missionaries to bring aerial aid to residents of places where roads don’t always exist and medical care isn’t always available.
The two have about one year left in the program.
The McWhorters were presented with a $1,500 scholarship to help fund their studies Friday, Jan. 17, at the Bolivar airport.
“There’s so much we take for granted as far as infrastructure,” Abi said. “There's a hospital in nearly every town and roads to get to every town. There are a lot of areas in this world where that's not the case. As Christians, it's our job to make disciples and help people who need it. Aviation provides a unique way to do both of those things.”
But, people don’t always consider the cost of becoming a missionary, SOAR’s Kerrick Tweedy said. Training to provide that help can be expensive.
“A typical student going through a university (mission aviation) program might have $100,000 to $200,000 in debt,” Tweedy said. “Then, they are disqualified from going into missions because of that debt.”
By partnering with the Bolivar airport to rent and maintain aircraft, though, SOAR is able to defer much of the cost of training, he said.
“We try to help them manage the cost in a way we can also help the community,” Tweedy said.
Still, the cost of fuel, engine hours, study materials and exams can add up, Abi said.
To further help the couple realize their dream, the Missionary Aviation Fellowship presented the scholarship, which was funded by a group of individuals. Two other organizations, JAARS and Ethnos 360 Aviation also presented the couple with gifts.
Abi said the couple will use the funding to pay for training time in aircrafts, as well as tests.
“Some of these exams are expensive and can be hundreds of dollars,” she said,” so this gift will be very helpful.”
Taking flight
The couple met at a mission aviation school in Florida, said Matt, whose father was a pilot who had always dreamed of being a missionary aviator.
“He had a bunch of kids and wasn’t able to finish all the training,” Matt said. “But, he used to take us flying when we were little, and that feeling has always stayed with me.”
After high school, Matt said he attended a Bible college in Montana, and, with encouragement from his father, attended flight school in Florida in hopes of realizing the dream his father wasn’t able to.
Abi said that as a child, she watched crop dusters fly over fields near her northeast Arkansas home.
“When I was about 10 or 11, my family watched a documentary about missionary pilots. That was the first time I had heard about it,” she said. “I just remember telling my parents, ‘That's what I want to do. I want to fly airplanes and help people.’”
She attended school in Arkansas before moving to Florida.
The two now live in Bolivar as they complete training as mechanics — the final step in the process.
“Most organizations want you to also know how to work on your aircraft,” Abi said.
Through multiple moves across the country, both agreed their faith has stayed strong. It’s been the driving force behind everything, Abi said.
“There are people who need the skills that we have, and we believe that we are supposed to help them,” she said.
Most missionary organizations structure their service map like a wheel, Abi said. A main airport in a larger city is the hub, while spokes, or flights, run toward an outer perimeter. The setup is common among commercial airlines, she said.
“Ours would be on a much smaller scale,” she said. “There’s a team of pilots and mechanics based out of one airport, usually in a larger city in a country. They’ll have a few planes there that will fly to other remote villages or areas to deliver supplies, medicine, vaccines, Bibles or medical relief.”
Case in point, she said, is emergency medical care.
“Let’s say there’s a person who has been bitten by a snake. It takes three days to drive there, but 20 minutes to fly to the hospital. That’s the kind of positive change we’re hoping to help make in the world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.