Bolivar Technical College is inviting the community to its second annual Spring Food Trucks at BTC event.
One day each week, one food truck will be parked in BTC’s parking lot and will serve up “some delicious affordable lunch options,” according to a BTC news release.
Guests are encouraged to go inside the building for a quick tour if they haven’t already seen the beautiful campus that opened in 2016.
The event will kick off Thursday, March 26, with The London Calling food truck. This truck’s English food, including pasties, and drink selections, has “become a fan favorite of the Bolivar community,” the release said.
On Wednesday, April 1, Tinga Tacos will be making its first appearance at BTC to serve signature tacos and build-your-own taco options.
The final truck of the event, Hope’s Dream Food and Catering, will be serving cheeseburgers, patty melts, Tex-Mex and specialty sides on Wednesday, April 8.
All trucks will be parked in the parking lot of BTC at 1135 N. Oakland Ave. and be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or when sold out.
Find more information on the Spring Food Trucks at BTC event, including menus and the calendar, on the Bolivar Technical College Facebook page.
