As Citizens Memorial Hospital’s auxiliary volunteers warm up their ovens and look ahead toward the program’s annual bake sale and tea tasting fundraiser set for 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, one CMH employee looks back with the BH-FP.
Jean Morrow, who has served as the CMH Director of Volunteers and Auxiliary since 2008, said she is retiring from her position at the end of this month.
And while Morrow has worked for CMH since before the hospital opened its doors, she said in retrospect, the most rewarding aspect of her career has been “the volunteers.”
CMH’s auxiliary program, which currently has around 400 members, has roots dating back to “just before the hospital opened,” Morrow said.
At that time, the volunteers “were ironing the curtains and just getting things going before the hospital opened,” she said.
In Morrow’s role as the program’s director, one auxiliary feat she felt stood out in particular was the role volunteers played in bringing CMH’s Tremain House to life, she said.
The Tremain House, which opened doors in 2013, is a hospitality home designed for guests who need lodging while dealing with medical situations.
“The auxiliary raised the money for the hospitality house,” Morrow said. “It took us about two years to raise the money to build the house.”
The project started from “a need in the community,” she said.
“We had some patients from the cancer center that needed lodging, and so they would contact the auxiliary to see if we could help with motels for them,” she explained.
After auxiliary volunteers heard several patients ask the same question, they began to think, “maybe we ought to think about a house,” she said.
To get the house funded, Morrow said, auxiliary members spent a lot of work and time toward channeling donations.
Of the over $550,000 they raised, “65% of that came directly from the volunteers or their spouses,” Morrow noted.
“I had a lady come up to me and say, ‘How much are the appliances? I’m going to buy all the appliances for the house,’” Morrow said, describing the volunteers’ willingness to donate.
She said it was amazing to see that many people “freely give their time back to their community or to an organization.”
When the Tremain House neared opening day, Morrow said the volunteers knew it was something that was needed, and the majority of guests would be connected to CMH’s cancer center.
Because of that, “it felt good to be able to provide that kind of a service,” when the house kicked into full swing, with around “80 volunteers” helping out during its 2013 opening year, Morrow said.
Since then, the Tremain House’s number of volunteers has dwindled slightly, with Morrow estimating the house has around “three dozen volunteers every year” the past few years, she said.
But the house has always been “entirely staffed by volunteers seven days a week,” she said, with the house having served around “2,800 guest nights” since its opening day.
Morrow said some of the volunteers at the Tremain House have stayed at other hospitality houses in the past and “want to give back.”
Others are even undergoing cancer treatments themselves, “and they still volunteer around their treatments,” Morrow said.
“Whatever their reason for volunteering, they always have a reason they want to do that, so it’s a good thing,” she said.
To continue that success, which translates across the board to other auxiliary volunteer positions at CMH, as well, Morrow said more volunteers are always welcome.
“In the adult program, anyone 18 years or older can become a volunteer,” Morrow said.
She said if somebody is interested in becoming a volunteer, they can come in for an interview and complete orientation. Then, their “best fit” for a position can be determined, depending on the prospective’s background and strengths.
Another way to give back to the program is supporting the auxiliary's annual bake sale this Friday.
For the sale, auxiliary members will bring a variety of options to the table, with foods such as “homemade noodles, salsa, jams, jellies, pies, cakes — all kinds of stuff,” Morrow said.
Morrow said this week’s bake sale proceeds will go toward the auxilary’s funds and purchases for CMH.
“Most recently, we just purchased a 16-passenger bus for the health transit,” she said. “We purchase equipment, electric doors for buildings — we purchase a lot of items that different areas need.”
And looking ahead toward her retirement, Morrow noted she and her secretary, who’s also retiring, are already signed up to volunteer at the Tremain House.
“We just believe so much in what they do over there that we want to continue to be a part of that,” Morrow said.
