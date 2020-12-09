Area residents once again have an opportunity to help make Christmas a reality for the residents of Good Samaritan Boys Ranch.
For the 12th year, the Bolivar Herald-Free Press has partnered with GSBR to sponsor Christmas for boys at the ranch.
Each ranch resident compiles a Christmas wish list of gifts they hope to receive, detailing wants from stereos to fishing poles and lava lamps to Denver Broncos jerseys.
Call the BH-FP at 326-7636 with the name and number of the child to sponsor. Please call before purchasing a gift to ensure there are no duplicates.
After the gifts are purchased, they can be dropped off — unwrapped — at the BH-FP office at 335 S. Springfield Ave. by Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Boys waiting to receive gifts are listed below, along with their clothing sizes, shoe sizes and wish lists. For more information on boys’ interests or hobbies, or to sponsor a child, call the BH-FP at 326-7636.
33. Tom L. 16, 44x30 pants, 3xl-large shirt, size 13 shoes, fidget spinner, quad-copter, compression underwear, Taki chips.
35. Randall M. 18, 42x30 pants, 2xl-large shirt, size 11 shoes, fishing tackle, cowboy boots, hoverboard, Chiefs hoodie.
38. Allen N. 16, 32x34 pants, large shirt, size 13 shoes, LED light strand, football gloves, shoes-Curry, NF cd.
40. Isaiah O. 15, 36x30 pants, x-large shirt, size 13 shoes, Jordan shoes, Jordan shirt, Adidas clothes, stereo.
44. Tristen P. 16, 38x30 pants, x-large shirt, size 12 shoes, Harden hoodie, skateboard, stereo, Kobe Bryant hoodie.
46. Allen P. 17, 32x30 pants, large shirt, size 10 shoes, jeans, Adidas hoodie, Adidas hat, Adidas shoes.
49. Dylan R. 15, 30x30 pants, small shirt, size 8.5 shoes, Adidas shoes, joggers, sports shirts, Nike belt.
51. Hayden S. 14, 32x34 pants, large shirt, size 13 shoes, The 100 DVD, Lego-Iron Man, Legos-Spiderman, portable DVD player.
53. Wesley S. 15, 30x30 pants, small shirt, size 10 shoes, Kobe hoodie, hoverboard, Ski Mask cd, YNW Melly cd.
54. Anthony S. 16, 32x32 pants, large shirt, size 13 shoes, Paul Georgey shoes, hoverboard, YU-GI-OH cards, Magic cards.
55. Dominic S. 16, 30x32 pants, medium shirt, size 10.5 shoes, football gloves, cowboy boots, ukulele, cowboy hat.
56. Elijah S. 18, 34x36 pants, large shirt, size 12 shoes, socks, Family Guy DVD, Magic cards, Jordan shoes.
57. Shane S. 16, 30x30 pants, medium shirt, size 9 shoes, Harry Potter DVD, headphones, cowboy boots, fishing tackle.
