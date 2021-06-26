For whom the bell tolls

For whom does the bell toll, area residents may ask. Well, as the Elizabethan poet John Donne wrote, “It tolls for thee.”
The bell in question, in this case, lives on the Southwest Baptist University campus. And this week marked the return of a sweet sound, perhaps much needed as the community continues to grapple with the deadly pandemic, when a newly installed Spurgeon Carillon system rang out from the bell tower Wednesday, June 23, for the first time.
According to the university, the system was installed Tuesday, and around 100 employees gathered Wednesday on the Merrill Burnidge Memorial Forum for a ceremonial playing of the first hymn, “Amazing Grace.”
Area residents and passersby will now be treated to chimes every hour between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m., the university said. In addition to basic chimes, the carillon system also has the ability to play some hymns and other songs.
A vision realized
Spurgeon Carillon is playing once again due to the vision of one graduating senior, the university announced in a recent news release.
Chance Bedell led an effort this past school year to raise money for renovations to the Kate Stamper Wilhite Tower. His primary goal was to hear the carillon play once again, the university said.
His “dream was to have the carillon play at the end of each commencement ceremony on May 14-15,” SBU said via the release. While that did not happen, his vision took on “additional components” after the idea was presented to SBU’s administration.
SBU said those additions included a new digital, Wi-Fi-enabled carillon; color-changing LED lighting; frosted glass panels to magnify the cross; and a deep cleaning of the exterior.
“The bell tower is an iconic structure on our Bolivar campus that serves as a reminder of our Christ-centered mission,” Interim President Brad Johnson said in the release. “Between Chance’s vision to upgrade the carillon and other ideas included in our Campus Master Plan for enhancing the bell tower, the structure will continue to be treasured by Bearcats for generations to come. I am thankful for Chance’s leadership in this campus improvement project.”
The university said initial fundraising efforts provided enough money to purchase the carillon.
In the release, Bedell noted his disappointment that the carillon did not play for his undergraduate commencement. However, he pointed to a silver lining.
“I will get to hear it play when I graduate with my Master of Business Administration degree next May,” he said. “I am so thankful for the donors who are making our dream a reality.”
For more information about donating to the project, contact Savannah Palmer, assistant director of philanthropic support, at 328-1804 or spalmer@SBUniv.edu.
