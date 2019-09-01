As Bolivar High School girls golf opens its season next week, coach Kim Cribbs has one eye set on the postseason.
The four-girl squad of senior Ashtyn Russell, sophomore London Seiner, freshman Elle Robinson and senior Annie vanHoornbeek has been fast improving, Cribbs said.
Russell and Seiner are the team’s returners, she said.
Russell was all-district, qualified for sectionals and went on to finish 30th out of 97 at the state tournament last year. The senior has qualified for state for the last three years and said this summer she’s worked harder than ever.
“This is my senior year and I’m trying to go play golf in college,” Russell said. “I’m just trying to start my senior year out better than normal.”
That’s meant golf every day of the week, she said. Russell said she plays with the team in practice Monday through Friday, then does range work on Saturdays and may play anywhere between nine and 27 holes on Sundays.
“I want to get that top 15 at state,” she said. “I’ve been to state all the other years, but I’ve never medaled. I also want to be in the top three at the other tournaments.”
Russell said she’s been able to make incremental improvements since her first trip to state as a freshman.
While she said she feels pressure to qualify again and score well, she said she’s also just enjoying the opportunity to help her teammates improve themselves.
“In the past, I’ve been the youngest, but now with them, it’s their first year so I’m enjoying being able to help them and teach them how to play,” she said.
While Russell led the way for the Lady Liberators, sophomore London Seiner also made a lot of progress as a freshman last year, Cribbs said.
“We had a great season last year,” she said.
Newcomers Robinson and vanHoornbeek have been great assets who are ready to learn, Cribbs said.
VanHoornbeek is a multi-sport athlete who also features on Bolivar’s varsity soccer team. Cribbs said that athleticism should serve as she learns a new sport.
“Annie has impressed me to death,” she said. “(Soccer is) certainly to her advantage, but golf is a very difficult sport and she has picked it up well.”
Robinson has made it a point to invest in the sport and has been a fast learner, Cribbs said.
“They all want to learn, which helps,” she said.
As the team gears up for the season, Cribbs said she sees a lot of potential.
“My goal would be for all four of them to get out of districts,” Cribbs said. “We’ve got some time to work with them.”
The Lady Liberators have a lot of rounds to play before the postseason starts, though. Bolivar opens its season at the Springfield Catholic Tournament at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, in Springfield.
Bolivar hosts a home tournament at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Silo Ridge.
In the meantime, Cribbs said the team has continued to focus on its short game.
“We are really going to work on chipping and putting,” she said. “This is an area of the game that can help us compete as a team.”
