Four people from Humansville, including three children, were hurt in a single-car crash in Cedar County at around 9:15 a.m. Monday, June 7.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Bonnie K. Laub, 31, was southbound on Rt. J, 3 miles north of Stockton in Cedar County, with three juvenile passengers in a 2000 Saturn SL when she “became distracted,” causing the car to cross the center line and travel off the left side of the roadway.
When Laub overcorrected the vehicle, it returned to the roadway, traveled off the right side and overturned down an embankment, the report stated.
Laub, who was wearing a seat belt per the report, suffered minor injuries and was taken via ambulance to Cox South Hospital of Springfield.
A 4-year-old girl suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Children’s Mercy Hospital of Kansas City, the report stated.
Two other children — a 1-year-old girl and a 2-year-old girl — had moderate injuries and were transported to Cox South Hospital via ambulance.
The report said none of the children were using safety devices.
The Saturn was totaled and towed from the scene by Mike’s Towing of Stockton, the report stated.
Trooper M.D. Obert investigated the crash.
