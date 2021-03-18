Four people, including three children, were hurt in a recent crash on Mo. 13.
According to a Bolivar Police Department news release from Lt. Roger Barron, officers were dispatched to the area of Mo. 13 and East 490th Road for a two-vehicle crash with injuries at around 2:10 p.m. Friday, March 5.
The release stated Sean Martin, 38, of Oak Grove was driving northbound on Mo. 13, just north of East 490th Road, in a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban when he struck the rear end of a trailer being towed by a 2004 International 7600 driven by Robert Yeargaine, 45, of Bolivar.
Both vehicles were in the inside lane when the crash occurred, according to the release.
Martin and his three juvenile passengers all sustained injuries as a result of the wreck, the release stated, and were taken by ambulance to Citizens Memorial Hospital for treatment.
“Martin’s injuries were considered serious, while the children’s injuries were not,” the release stated. “Yeargaine was not injured in the collision.”
The Chevrolet was disabled from the collision and removed by B&B Towing of Bolivar, the release stated. The semi-truck was not disabled.
The crash was investigated by Officer K. Murphy.
Bolivar man hurt in crash
A Bolivar man was also hurt in a two-vehicle wreck on Mo. 13, around 6 miles south of Bolivar, at around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, per a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
According to the report, Mason D. Taylor, 20, suffered moderate injuries in the collision and was transported to Cox South Hospital in Springfield.
The report said Taylor was southbound in a 2001 GMC pickup truck when he struck the rear of a towed unit attached to a 2002 Ford F150 pickup truck driven by Ronald W. Tate, 67, of Bolivar, as it was turning right into a private drive.
According to the report, Taylor was wearing a seat belt.
The GMC had extensive damage and was towed from the scene by B&B Towing of Bolivar, while the Ford had minor damage and was driven from the scene, the report stated.
Cpl. J.R. Rorie investigated the wreck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.