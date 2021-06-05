Four women suffered serious injuries after the vehicle they were in crashed and caught on fire at around 10 p.m. Thursday night, June 3.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Chelsey Richardson, 28, of Bolivar was driving a 2012 Chevrolet SUV westbound on East 455th Road, 1 mile east of Bolivar, with three passengers when they traveled off the right side of the roadway, became airborne, struck an embankment and overturned.
The vehicle came to rest in a creek bed and caught fire, the report stated.
Chelsey Richardson, who the report said was not wearing a seat belt, was life flighted to Cox South Hospital in Springfield.
Her three passengers — Shelby L. Richardson, 23, of Bolivar, Sarah E. Welch, 22, of Carterville, and Haylee R. Wright, 19, of Bolivar — were transported via ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
The report said Welch and Wright were not wearing seat belts, but it is unknown if Shelby Richardson was using a safety device.
The vehicle had extensive damage and was towed from the scene by B&B Towing of Bolivar.
Trooper M.J. Owens investigated the crash.
