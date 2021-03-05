2-3A or A-fowl weather.jpeg
STAFF PHOTO/LINDA SIMMONS

Fowl at Dunnegan Memorial Park navigate lingering ice last week after frigid temps brought a significant freeze to the area earlier in February. Seemingly reluctant to commit two feet to the frozen lake, these feathered friends appear to share the same sentiment held by many of their human neighbors — this cold weather is for the birds!

