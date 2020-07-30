Polk County’s seventh annual Back to School Extravaganza will be a drive-thru event, distributing necessary school supplies to local students.
The free event at Bolivar High School is set for 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1.
Churches, businesses, organizations and individuals will come together to provide backpacks full of grade-appropriate school supplies, hygiene products, socks and undergarments to Polk County K-12 students — free of charge.
“Cars will come in off of D Highway and work their way around the high school to the back parking lot,” extravaganza chair Kathy Drake said in a news release. “We will be back there set up with backpacks already stuffed full of supplies.”
Organizers expect to give away a record amount of school supplies this year, she said.
“Our group wants to give kids the tools they need to succeed this school year,” Drake said. “It doesn’t matter what grade or school the student is in. We’ll be here on Saturday to make sure all the kids who come get supplies.”
Volunteers are asked to wear a face mask. If they do not bring their own, a mask will be provided by the Polk County Health Center, according to Drake. Volunteers are still needed to help sort supplies into backpacks on Friday, July 31, and to distribute backpacks on Saturday, Aug. 1.
To make donations, to volunteer or for more information, call the church at 326-4885.
