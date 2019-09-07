Citizens Memorial Hospital will offer free smoking cessation classes starting at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, in the Community Rooms at CMH, 1500 N. Oakland Ave., Bolivar.
The classes will be led by Anne Bristow, RRT. Bristow has a master’s degree in counseling and education, more than 40 years of experience as a respiratory therapist, 20 years of experience as a smoking cessation counselor at CMH and is a certified American Lung Association smoking cessation counselor.
The classes are a series of seven sessions over a six-week period until the program graduation date. Smoking cessation binders and quit kits are provided.
“Tobacco smoke contains a deadly mix of more than 7,000 chemicals,” Bristow said in a news release. “Seventy of those chemicals in tobacco cause cancer. The average smoking history of our graduates is 37 years, so you are never too old to stop smoking or change your habits.”
The class is limited to 10 participants. Advance registration is requested. To register, contact CMH Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation at 328-6574.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.