Local artist Grace Douglas gives Bolivar’s square a fresh new look as she adds a wildflower mural to the corner of East Jackson Street and South Market Avenue on Wednesday, June 24. Property owner Justin Ballard said he’s tried to have Douglas add murals to his buildings in the downtown area each year. “It brings excitement to our square, photo opportunities for families who visit our town, and it is a lasting positive element to our community,” Ballard said.
