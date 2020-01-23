Friday fire destroys barn

A fire on South 227th Road in Polk County destroyed a barn and claimed the lives of kittens on Friday evening, Jan. 17.
Central Polk County Fire Protection Deputy Chief Chris Mumm said the blaze was reported at around 4:30 p.m. by a neighbor.
Prairie Grove Fire Protection Assistant Chief Gary Kropf said when his crew was en route to the fire, they received a tone that the barn was “already flat.”
The homeowners were not home when the fire began, Kropf added.
The two-story horse barn ended up being destroyed by the fire, Mumm said.
Mumm said trees near the barn were damaged, as well.
“The horses had access to the barn,” Mumm said. “They got out, they were safe.”
Regarding the cause of the fire, he said the homeowner had put in a heat lamp for a litter of kittens on the first floor of the barn.
“We determined the fire was started by the heat lamp,” he said, noting the room with the heat lamp was where the fire began.
The homeowner’s “momma cat” and kittens did not survive the fire, he added.
Mumm said around 14 firefighters were on scene to put out the blaze.
Prairie Grove Fire Protection District and Louisburg Fire Department responded in mutual aid, he said.
