‘From dreams to reality and beyond’

Elvin Douglas agreed to go in the ambulance but told driver and owner Pete Ball, “No lights or siren – I hate them.” After being loaded, Elvin, with Kerry riding in the back with him, took off down Highway 13 to Springfield. About Brighton, Elvin said, “Tell Pete to step on it – I think I need to get there quickly.” Kerry repeated the instructions to Pete who turned on the hated lights and siren and took off at the fastest speed that he felt was safe. Upon arrival at the portico of the St. John’s emergency room, the EMT’s were ready with a gurney. One of the EMT’s said to Elvin, “Can you tell me your name?” Elvin replied, “Elvin Douglas,” in a slow and measured voice. Those were the last words that Kerry ever heard him speak.
It all seems so much simpler these days. It seems so much easier. It is hard to imagine that 42 years ago there was no Citizens Memorial Hospital. Not only was there no hospital, but there were only three doctors practicing medicine in Bolivar.
The community was less than half as big then as it is now. Springfield hospitals were hard to reach in less than 45 minutes. The Humansville hospital was having financial problems, and it had its doors closed by a federal bankruptcy court. Nonetheless, it was still 25 minutes from the square in Bolivar if everything went right on the drive to Polk County’s northwest corner.
It was a time when some young men decided if they were ever going to increase the medical community and really take good care of the people, including their own families, they would have to build a hospital.
They were just a little naive. Well, maybe more than just a little.
There had been a run on building 25 years or so earlier, when Uncle Sam provided money to improve medical care with the Hill-Burton funds. But those days were long past, and in the late 1970s, no one was building hospitals in rural areas.
Several small hospitals were, in fact, closing.
These young men, supported and encouraged by their wives, were the believers — even though they had no expertise, experience and certainly no money.
• • •
Now, in 2019, Bolivar has CMH and all it entails. It is a huge complex locally, and it has satellites in eight counties. It has more than 115 doctors working in or for CMH and more than 2,000 total employees.
Getting from T.H.B. Dunnegan’s dream in 1976 to today took some dreamers.
If those initiators didn’t have real vision, at least they didn’t know how stupid they really were. Nor did they have any idea how brilliant it would turn out to be someday.
A new book, “The CMH Story,” will hit the shelves for sale by mid-October. It was written because Kerry Douglas and Jim Sterling knew they were rapidly running out of people who knew the story from day one.
Only two men on the original CMH Board of Directors, Douglas and Joe Shelton, are still living. Many of the others around in the early days are now gone.
Jim Sterling was with the Bolivar Herald-Free Press in 1976, when he and senior partner Jac Zimmerman responded to a call from Polk County Bank president T.H.B. Dunnegan.
Dunnegan said he had been perusing some reports and found that there were 35 cities in Missouri with less bank deposits than Bolivar that had hospitals. Bolivar and much of Polk County was, in fact, one of the few places in the state that was 25 miles or more from a hospital.
Sterling went back to the newspaper and wrote a column, suggesting Bolivar ought to have a hospital.
Then, he, Mike Stephens and Dr. David Hacker started sitting down together some evenings, kicking around the idea of building a Bolivar hospital. Eventually, they were joined by some other local men, and the idea started to grow legs. Or more truthfully, as it turned out, wings.
• • •
A few years back, Douglas and Sterling started talking about a book about the beginnings of CMH.
Last year, they kicked it into high gear and decided to do it. They figured if they didn’t write it, it probably would never be written. There are not many people with institutional memory left from the early days.
Fortunately, there were lots of stories written about what it was going to take to get a hospital started and moving ahead, and they were available at both the BH-FP office and at the State Historical Society of Missouri, with its press archives in Columbia, where Sterling had been living since 2000.
Sterling was involved in early stories and held or attended early meetings about the hospital project.
Douglas came on board full time 1.5 years later, and he brought the political savvy needed at the time. He would go on to serve on the original board and was board president for the first 28 years, including four years prior to CMH’s 1982 opening.
Both Sterling and Douglas were motivated by losing parents who died in Springfield hospitals after long ambulance rides. It wasn’t for lack of good facilities or good care. It was just a long way for people to travel in emergency situations, when minutes can make a life and death difference with strokes, heart attacks and cancer. The book sets the stage for what the medical situation was in Polk County back in the 1970s.
Sterling writes, for the most part, the early chapters. Once the hospital district was formed, Douglas was immersed in the project. He was able to get most of the minutes from the board meeting from Cathy Molder, who works as a special assistant to Donald J. Babb, the first and only administrator the hospital has had for 38 years.
Through the minutes and memories stimulated by those minutes and newspaper stories, Douglas was able to lay out in detail the steps it took to get CMH up and running.
Douglas and Sterling conducted interviews with Hacker, who later served as the second president of the CMH board; Mike Stephens, pharmacist and now a Missouri state representative; and Joe Shelton, one of two original board members still living.
Babb, who sat down for a long interview, and others identified in the book contributed their memories of “the early years” with short comments.
Dave Berry, who became editor of the newspaper about the time the hospital project was getting started, offered suggestions after reading an early copy of the book and made contributions.
By the time the hospital opened in 1982, he was president of the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce and has since served on both the CMH hospital and foundation boards.
Copies of the book will be on sale at the CMH Burgundy Ball on Saturday, Oct. 12, and at the CMH gift shop and other Polk County locations beginning mid-October.
Douglas and Sterling have assigned the book’s copyright to the CMH Foundation to benefit CMH Auxiliary, which will receive book sale proceeds.
Preorders for the book at the special prerelease price of $24.95 may be made by emailing jean.corrow@citizensmemorial.com or kdoug.medical@gmail.com or at the CMH gift shop.
