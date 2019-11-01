Ve Stevens remembers her dad, Horace Miller, as a man who lived for Pleasant Hope.
Miller, a former city clerk, council member, treasurer, deputy sheriff, bus driver and water clerk, who served his community for more than 50 years, died at 99 in 2004.
“He dedicated his whole life to that town,” she said.
A Pleasant Hope roadway will soon bear his name after the city council voted unanimously over the summer to redesignate Mo. 215 inside city limits as Miller Street.
The change comes at the request of the Polk County E-911 Central Dispatch Center.
According to the July 15 minutes, E-911 mapping coordinator Billy Marshall visited with the council about renaming the section of the highway inside city limits, which is required for 911 addressing.
As previously reported in the BH-FP, Marshall told the dispatch board at its Tuesday, Aug. 20, meeting using highway addresses inside city limits had presented issues for first responders.
“The problem is they have addresses like 103 and 105, and so on and so forth,” he previously said. “You take 103 Highway 215, and that address comes back to the other side of Morrisville. There’s a lot of conflict.”
According to the meeting minutes, council member Rodney Lee moved to redesignate the roadway. Gary Dooley seconded. The motion passed unanimously.
The new name means residents along Mo. 215 inside city limits will see their addresses change to Miller Street, something Marshall told the council he would handle, including sending letters to those affected, according to the minutes.
Marshall told the BH-FP Tuesday, Oct. 29, he planned to follow up with the city this week to plan a date to roll out the changes.
The name on the sign
Stevens said her father, who was born in 1904, got his first taste of public service by lighting Pleasant Hope’s three street lamps in the 1940s.
Dwight Kibby, who served on the council with Miller, told the BH-FP in 2004 the longtime city official was initially paid just $3 a month by Empire District Electric Co. to oversee the lamps.
"Then when the city got organized and became a village in 1948, he became city clerk and did that for free for a long, long time — and still had the city in mind," Kibby previously told the BH-FP.
He also drove local students to school in a homemade school bus, Stevens said.
“He probably took three generations of kids to school,” she said.
Stevens said her father served as interim mayor for a stint, and even temporarily hosted city council meetings in his home.
But his knowledge and impact on the town extended below the surface, too.
Miller had a categorical knowledge of the city’s water and sewer lines that stemmed from his role in planning them out, Kibby recalled. Pleasant Hope laid its water system in 1964 and sewer system in 1990, according to previous coverage.
Stevens said as water clerk, Miller, even at age 90, would head out every week on his golf cart to read meters. He also figured bills with a calculator and wrote them out by hand, she said.
“There wasn't a week would go by that someone wouldn’t knock on the door and say, ‘Hey can you show me where the water line is?’ He loved doing that.”
Wes Campbell served on the city council with Miller for about 20 years. He previously told the BH-FP Miller was honest and hard working.
"He was the kind of man you'd want on your city council because he didn't have any axes to grind," Campbell told the BH-FP in 2004. "You never had to doubt what he told you."
Lee, who was mayor at the time, presented Miller with the key to the city at a dedication for the Pleasant Hope City Park in 2001, according to previous coverage.
"He was a great asset to the city," Lee previously told the BH-FP. "A lot of it, he had logged in his brain. He was very instrumental in Pleasant Hope thriving."
